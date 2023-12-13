Long-running local TV station to shut down by Christmas

A long-running Dunedin-based TV station is set to close by Christmas, with staff understood to be blindsided by the news.

Staff at Channel 39, a division of Allied Press, were told on Tuesday, with questions about the closure referred to chief executive Grant McKenzie, who has been approached for comment.

The channel, which has rebranded several times, has reported on local news since 1997 and broadcasts via Freeview and YouTube.

“Southern Television proudly connects the community with a dedicated local news bulletins, current affairs, local information, events coverage, entertainment and much more,” the channel’s Freeview blurb says.

In 2022, NZ on Air released a report to Stuff under the Official Information Act about the channel’s funding, particularly for its news bulletin: The South Today.

“The South Today delivers video news content to local communities in collaboration with the Allied Press' daily and community newspaper network,” the report noted.

The South Today has been funded in its current form since 2016 via NZ On Air’s Regional Media Fund, the report said.

That annual funding from NZ On Air was usually round $400,000 per year, but under the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF) Allied Press, which also publishes the Otago Daily Times, received $675,000 in 2021/22, and $695,000 in 2022/23.

The latest funding figures from NZ on Air show Allied Press would receive $450,000 – a drop of $245,000 compared with that from the PIJF the previous year. The latest funding was for 720 news videos of 1-3 minutes duration on the Allied Press digital platforms, a NZ On Air spokeswoman said.

Video-based news items for the audiences of Southland/Otago would still be available on the digital platforms owned by Allied Press.

The channel’s flagship production was The South Today, which provided video news from across the South Island across several digital platforms at 5:30pm.

Information on its viewership numbers was redacted in the released documents, but YouTube figures show just a few hundred views for each show.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Allied Press building on Stuart St, in central Dunedin, which houses the Otago Daily Times, The Star, and CH39.

Assessors praised the project’s hyper-local focus and observed its importance as the only local video news service that covers the South Island in this way and with such regularity.

Last week Allied Press confirmed it had stopped the broadcast of Channel 39 television transmission in Invercargill.

The channel, which was once known as Channel 9, made national headlines for its student-orientated show: Cow TV, which began in the late 1990s.

Supplied Andrew Mulligan who was involved in a student-centric show on Dunedin’s CH39.

That included Andrew Mulligan, host of The Crowd Goes Wild, and Clarke Gayford, a television presenter and partner of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The channel was in the news in 2017 when its then news’ presenter, Craig Storey, presented the news hours after appearing in court on a serious domestic violence charge.

After his sentencing he told media outside court: "For a very brief period I had the best job in the whole wide world. I truly loved it”.