Former White Ferns wicketkeepers inspiring a new generation

In the space of a few weeks, Rachin Ravindra's life has changed a bit in India with the Black Caps batsman smashing his way to new heights.

TVNZ cricket commentators Katey Martin and Rebecca Rolls are hoping that TVNZ’s extensive free-to-air coverage of the summer schedule will inspire a new generation of kids to pick up the bat and ball, in much the same way that they were motivated by their childhood heroes.

Martin, who was a wicketkeeper for the White Ferns, says the breadth of matches available to viewers is “awesome for the game”.

This week, fans can see New Zealand face Bangladesh in the third T20 before the Black Caps take on Pakistan from January 12.

“Hopefully, it will bring a young generation through, so I’m pretty excited. It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve had cricket free on TV here; it’s been a long winter,” she laughs.

Supplied Cricket commentator Rebecca Rolls remembers sneaking out of bed as a child to watch cricket from behind the couch.

Rolls recalls staying up late to watch the cricket as a child, at a time when the viewing options on television were much more limited.

“I used to sneak out at night after bedtime and then hide behind the couch and watch the cricket because it was the only thing on and Mum and Dad were watching it.”

Rolls, also a former White Ferns wicketkeeper, has the rare distinction of being a double international. She was a goalkeeper for the Football Ferns and, as a fan of English football, grew up watching coverage of the game every Sunday morning.

“I’d just get up and watch that religiously, formed a pretty healthy crush on Gary Lineker, who played for England and Tottenham Hotspur, who I still support to this day,” she says.

Alongside posters of her favourite netball players and squash star Susan Devoy, Rolls says her walls were plastered with cricketing legends of the time, such as Richard Hadlee and Ian Smith.

“I remember the posters on my wall and I would think about the images when I was out there batting or keeping and I’d just be trying to copy what was in the pictures. It’s funny how kids learn.”

One of the great things about living in a small country is that your sporting heroes are just that much more accessible, and Katey Martin’s role model was in even closer proximity.

“I was lucky enough to play at the same cricket club as Brendon McCullum, at Albion Cricket Club in Dunedin. He and Nathan McCullum were there, so that was so awesome as a kid.

“I did get player of the day once and I won some chips and a voucher and he went up and got it for me, I never forgot that as well,” says Martin. “So Brendon was definitely someone that I looked up to when I was a bit younger.

“And then obviously when I first came into commentary, he was in the commentary box and I think my first stint was with Brendon as well, so it sort of felt a little bit like home.”

Supplied Former White Fern Katey Martin says she looked up to Brendon McCullum as a kid so to later be commentating cricket with him “sort of felt a little bit like home”.

Katey Martin

Match you’re most excited for?

The Aussie men’s test series against the Black Caps would be something that I’m really looking forward to. It’s not often that the Aussies come over and play test cricket in New Zealand. And I think the White Ferns against England in March and April is going to be a really cool tournament.

Players to watch out for?

I think from the men’s perspective, Heinrich Klaasen is a fantastic player for South Africa and he’s a pretty exciting talent, so we should see him in the test match series. I’m excited to see Rachin Ravindra get more opportunities to play in New Zealand. Molly Penfold, for me, is someone I’m really excited to see get more opportunities.

Favourite cricket format?

I’m a traditionalist so I like the test match.

Supplied One of the highlights this summer for cricket commentator Rebecca Rolls will be when the England women’s team comes to New Zealand in March and April to play the White Ferns.

Rebecca Rolls

Match you’re most excited for?

I’m really looking forward to the English team coming over and playing the White Ferns. That rivalry is developing into a really good solid one.

Players to watch out for?

I think obviously Rachin Ravindra is someone who’s just blowing things apart, blowing the doors off everything. The White Ferns, I guess you’d describe them as being in a development phase, but then you’ve got a player like Amelia Kerr who just keeps getting better. She keeps piling on runs.

Favourite cricket format?

To watch, I think I do like the ODI. Probably since the T20s have come out, ODI has become a bit more of a strategic game.

Summer Of Cricket - TVNZ 1, TVNZ Duke and TVNZ+