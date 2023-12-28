What to expect from David Attenborough's Planet Earth III

Sir David Attenborough takes a journey through the ever-changing habitats of our world in his new wildlife series Planet Earth III. Executive producer Mike Gunton talks about the series.

How does Planet Earth III build upon the previous series of Planet Earth?

The first series of Planet Earth was about witnessing the wonderful spectacle and awe-inspiring beauty of our planet and taking the viewer to the last remaining areas of wilderness that were still untouched by humanity.

Planet Earth II was about connecting the viewer intimately with the animals, to be alongside them, experiencing their triumphs and their struggles.

Planet Earth III is about the resilience and adaptability of nature, and the remarkable animals that are changing their lives to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world dominated more than ever by a powerful force – us. It’s full of surprise and wonder but seen from a new perspective.

Supplied Executive producer Mike Gunton says Planet Earth III is about the “resilience and adaptability of nature.”

Did you have any unique wildlife encounters during filming for this series?

My answer might surprise you because it doesn’t involve a remote location or an exotic species. It was actually a very simple moment. Our final day of filming for the series was with David in a quintessential English flower meadow on a sunny late summer’s day.

It was the very meadow that Charles Darwin used to observe and explore while he ruminated on his theories about the natural world and evolution. The meadow was alive with bees and insects, grasshoppers were singing out their melodies all around us and there was an abundance of butterflies floating on the warm air.

Both David and I said it was truly magical and it gave me hope that if we can protect and restore and allow nature to work its miracles, then future generations will be able to experience that magic for many years to come.

How do you maintain a balance between due concern and wide-eyed wonder?

This has always been something we have had to grapple with – to connect the viewer to the places and the animals we film in a way that cannot fail to create affinity and empathy, while at the same time exploring the harder truths in a way that does not make people want to turn away or leave them feeling helpless.

We hold a great responsibility as filmmakers to create that spark of deep passion for our natural world and to bear witness to the challenges that it now faces.

What do you hope personally that people will take away from this new series?

That we are pushing species, habitats and individual animals to the brink of their ability to survive and adapt, but the natural world has an extraordinary capacity to heal itself if we give it the chance.

We need to make space, make sacrifices and use our remarkable human ingenuity and creativity to bring change for the benefit of these wild places and wild animals, and ourselves.

Supplied Sir David Attenborough narrates a new series of Planet Earth.

By the numbers

Total number of filming days: 1904

Total number of shoots: 134

Total number of shoots managed remotely: 50

Total number of countries filmed in: 43 countries across six continents.

Crew: Crew from 27 countries were involved with the production.

What Sir David said

“In this new series of Planet Earth, we travel to the most astonishing wild places, see mysterious creatures, witness rare, spectacular wonders and reveal breath-taking animal dramas.

“The natural world continues to surprise us, but since Darwin’s time it has changed beyond recognition, being transformed by a powerful force – us.

“We will see how animals are adapting in extraordinary ways, to survive the new challenges they face.

“At this crucial time in our history, we must now look at the world through a new lens”.

Planet Earth III, TVNZ 1, Tuesday January 9