Chris Chang reflects on Breakfast in 2023 and what's ahead in 2024

Chris Chang, Anna Burns-Francis and Jenny-May Clarkson shared their fondest memories from the outgoing presenter's time on the morning show.

You can tell right away that Breakfast presenter Chris Chang is more comfortable interviewing others than being interviewed himself.

“Sorry, I’ll stop asking questions and you can ask me some,” he apologises, when two minutes into our chat I subtly suggest that he might like to let me have a go.

Call it force of habit I guess – after 13 years as a journo, 12 of which have been with TVNZ, the 36-year-old Wellingtonian simply can’t help himself.

This month also marks Chang’s one-year anniversary as a member of the Breakfast hosting team, a fact he seems mildly bemused by.

His connection to the show goes back many more years than that though, having spent three and a half years as a Breakfast producer and reporter near the very start of his journalism career, and intermittently filling in as an occasional weather presenter or newsreader since then as well.

“I’ve always maintained a bit of a relationship, for want of a better word, with Breakfast over the years,” he explains. “So I had some idea of what I was getting into before becoming a full-time presenter.

“You definitely realise that it’s not quite the same as what it used to be with life as a reporter.”

Outside of Breakfast, much of Chang’s work with TVNZ has been as a sports reporter, so it’s no surprise when the first event he picks out as being one of the most memorable moments from his past year as host is a sporting one.

It’s a memory that comes with mixed emotions however, and is no doubt one he won’t soon forget – and not just for sports-related reasons either.

“I loved having the Football World Cup here, the Fifa Women’s World Cup. As a longtime football fan, and as a sports reporter as well, for me that was just so good to see the country host the biggest sports tournament it’s ever hosted,” Chang enthuses.

“But then – this is Breakfast you know, you go down there thinking you’re going to do this special World Cup show and, halfway through, the (July 19 Auckland CBD) shooting happens in downtown Auckland and all of a sudden you’re doing rolling coverage up until 12 o’clock.

“So yeah – the tournament itself was amazing, and I loved that this year, but it was thinking you’re going to do one thing and then having to throw it out, start again, and then you end up covering this really awful event.”

In other 2023 news, Chang also singles out Breakfast’s rolling coverage of Cyclone Gabrielle in February as being some of their best work for the year.

“As a team, that was massive for us,” he says. “Jenny-May did some amazing work in Gisborne and Tairawhiti, meeting people out there, and then Anna and Matty were out there as well – just an amazing team effort.

“Those are the times where you’re really exhausted and stretched, but at the end of it you feel really satisfied, kind of having played a role in trying to inform people but also comfort them as well I suppose.”

Speaking of team efforts, Chang says he and the rest of his Breakfast colleagues – minus departed host Matty McLean, who left at the end of last year – will all be back refreshed and raring to go when the show returns to our screens this coming week.

“You’ve got to be up for it, you’ve got to be excited about it – otherwise what’s the point?” he says.

“It’s news – you don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s what I love about it.”

But ask Chang if there’s anything coming up in 2024 that we can look forward to with certainty, and there’s one event that obviously springs immediately to mind.

“Well, it’s got to be the Olympics hasn’t it? I’m not particularly sure how we’ll cover that, but I went to the Tokyo Olympics three years ago – the Pandemic Games – and I just can’t wait to see an Olympics back in all its glory.

“It was so strange going to an Olympics where there were no fans, where you – the media – were the only people that were in the stadium really.

“I think that’ll make the next Olympics – particularly in Paris, with the outdoor opening ceremony down the River Seine – it’s going to be unbelievable, and I think as a show for Breakfast, and as a wider news organisation, it’s going to just be so exciting to cover that again in all its glory.”

