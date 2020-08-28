Netflix's Lucifer, Cobra Kai among weekend's best to stream

COBRA KAI (NETFLIX)

One of YouTube Premium’s major success stories of the past few years, this modern-day spin-off of iconic 1980s movie franchise The Karate Kid finally makes the jump to Netflix from Friday night (August 28). While the victorious Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) now owns a successful series of car yards, his vanquished opponent Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is stuck in a time warp.

By focusing on one of the original movies' bad guys and the fallout from the franchise's climactic moment, this smartly written and poignant drama is a surprisingly compelling watch.

DIRTY JOHN: THE BETTY BRODERICK STORY (NETFLIX)

Christian Slater and Amanda Peet star in this eight-part adaptation of the headline-grabbing tale about a socialite who hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband.

“The drama around the shocking crime at the centre of it all might have been enough to carry things on its own, but the series also gives viewers a lot more to chew over – not least the kinds of psychological abuse that never end up in a courtroom,” wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Brad Newsome.

DOLLFACE (NEON)

2 Broke Girls’ Kat Dennings stars in this US sitcom about a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

“Ultimately, the series really works because of the strong performances. ... Dollface leans into Dennings’ innate charms. She’s a great everywoman trying to navigate the tricky landscape of female friendships in your twenties,” wrote Paste Magazine’s Amy Amatangelo.

GLOW UP NZ (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Inspired by the #glowup social media phenomenon, and based on the BBC format, this new, local reality competition sees nine talented Kiwis competing in a series of makeup artistry challenges, exploring different genres and the mind-blowing, internet-trending styles of extreme makeup artistry.

From avant-garde, editorial and fashion, these artists will need to prove they can do it all to succeed and make it through the seven weeks of competition and take home the $5000 top prize. ZM’s Megan Papas hosts.

LUCIFER (NETFLIX)

Part police procedural, part fantastical underworld relationship drama, as the Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz puts it, “Lucifer is a sardonic half-grin in TV form starring Tom Ellis [Miranda] in the title role”. This fifth season picks up where season four ended.

“Lucifer decides that he has to go back to Hell because the demons are rising up and planning on taking over humanity and there’s only one person that they’ll listen to, and that’s him,” Ellis told the Tribune.. “So heartbreakingly he decides to leave Chloe” – the police detective with whom he’s smitten – “just as she tells him that she loves him.”

MUPPETS NOW (DISNEY+)

Gonzo, Miss Piggy, Kermit and Fozzie are back where they belong in this star-studded sketch series. It updates the original Muppet Show’s theatre conceit to focus on the chaos behind the scenes of a television production house as Scooter attempts to corral a plethora of programming into a coherent whole.

In truth, these link scenes are just filler between a delightful and hilarious collection of regular and semi-regular segments. The results are exactly the kind of entertaining and anarchic television for all the family the Muppets were once synonymous with.

(UN)WELL (NETFLIX)

New six-part docuseries which takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, one that touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to their promises?

Topics include apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca and tantric sex. The series promises to explore all sides –from what hurts to what works.

WORLD’S MOST WANTED (NETFLIX)

Lovers of the global streaming service’s penchant for true crime should check out this docu-series covering the crime of five of the world’s most infamous criminals, the crimes they committed and how they’ve evaded capture for so long.

Among those profiled are Brit Samantha Lewthwaite, aka The White Widow, who is accused of causing the death of 400 people because of her involvement in the Islamic militant group, al-Shabaab, and Russian organised crime boss Semion Mogilevich.