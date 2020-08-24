Neon's Lovecraft Country, Netflix's High Score among shows to stream this week

The best shows to stream this week.

FEAR CITY: NEW YORK VS THE MAFIA (NETFLIX)

Three-part true crime documentary that takes a look at the five Mafia families that ruled New York with a bloody fist in the 1970s and '80s, until a group of federal agents tried the unthinkable: taking them down.

“Through archival footage, never-before-heard recordings and new interviews, Fear chronicles the local and federal government's scheme to bring these thugs to justice, resulting in a true-crime tale as suspenseful as any fictional goodfellas flick,” wrote TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook.

HIGH SCORE (NETFLIX)

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things or documentaries like King of Kong and Atari: Game Over, then you’re going to love this.

France Costrel’s excellent six-part series takes a enlightening, entertaining and evocative look back at the period when video game arcades and home consoles first swept the globe. Via a fabulous mix of impressive archive footage, cute and clever eight-bit graphic re-enactments and interviews with some of the leading lights (and a diverse range of unsung heroes) from the era, Costrel and co. tell the stories behind some of the world’s most popular games.

SoHo2 A young man travels across the US in the 1950s in search of his father in the fantasy horror series Lovecraft Country.

IMMIGRATION NATION (NETFLIX)

Six-part documentary series which sees filmmakers Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz take full advantage of an unprecedented inside look at how America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency runs, from following deportation officers as they sweep cities to training cameras on their paper-pushing bosses back at the office.

“Provides a damning indictment of the labyrinthe systems that make ICE so powerful, and a wrenching examination of the human cost its policies have wrought,” wrote Variety’s Caroline Framke.

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (NEON)

Intoxicatingly atmospheric, thrilling and disturbingly timely, this 1950s-set drama seamlessly segues from crackling period drama into visceral Lovecraftian nightmares of vampires, body horror and big blobs. In that sense it feels like an interesting companion piece to HBO’s fabulous adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider.

As with that magnificent series, Lovecraft also boasts a terrific cast (with Smolett and Vance the standouts), sharp writing and a timely allegory which makes it essential, appointment viewing.

SAVE ME TOO (NEON)

Fear the Walking Dead’s Lennie James is back for this second six-part series about one man’s desperate search for his missing daughter. The dark drama’s impressive cast also includes Lesley Manville, Suranne Jones, Ade Edmondson, Kerry Godliman, Stephen Graham and Jason Flemyng.

“It starts with the kind of bang that insists you pay attention to find out how we got here..Then, the [opening] episode ends with the kind of bang that insists you watch the next one immediately,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

SURVIVING JEFFREY EPSTEIN (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

This four-part documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who allegedly ran a global network targeting young girls.

While his death in federal prison last year robbed a group of woman the chance to be heard, this allows them a platform to share their stories in their own words and promises to provide shocking new details in this tragic story.

Supplied Ted Lasso begins streaming on Apple TV+ on August 14.

TED LASSO (APPLE TV+)

Back in 2013, Jason Sudeikis’ Kansan American football coach was the face of NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League.

In this 10-part sitcom, he’s the shock appointment made by London-club AFC Richmond’s new owner Rebecca (Sex Education’s Hannah Waddingham). Whether it’s encouraging his players to be goldfish, or introducing them to “The Exorcist” training exercise (“it’s all about controlling possession), Sudeikis’ charming creation is the best thing about this trans-Atlantic tale.

WORLD’S TOUGHEST RACE: ECO-CHALLENGE FIJI (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Move over Survivor!

Bear Grylls hosts this 10-episode adventure series which pits 66 teams from 30 different countries (including New Zealand’s own creatively named Team New Zealand) against one another as they traverse 671 kilometres of Fijian jungle over 11 days to reach the finish line first.