TVNZ's Mystic, ThreeNow's Cannonball among great shows to stream this week

CANNONBALL (THREENOW)

It might be a poor substitute for the Tokyo Olympics swimming events, but, my goodness, it sure beats some of the quadrennial events’ other activities for pure entertainment value. Some contestants impress with their technique, most delight with their failures.

For every balletic movie, there’s at least two belly flops, all packaged for our enjoyment by being accompanied by slow-motion replays, appropriate (and truly eclectic) soundtrack choices and withering comments from host Freddy Flintoff and his quartet of helpers.

HIGH SCORE (NETFLIX)

If you’re a fan of Stranger Things or documentaries like King of Kong and Atari: Game Over, then you’re going to love this.

France Costrel’s excellent six-part series takes a enlightening, entertaining and evocative look back at the period when video game arcades and home consoles first swept the globe. Via a fabulous mix of impressive archive footage, cute and clever eight-bit graphic re-enactments and interviews with some of the leading lights (and a diverse range of unsung heroes) from the era, Costrel and co. tell the stories behind some of the world’s most popular games.

Supplied Lovecraft Country, Mystic and Cannonball are among the best shows available to stream this week.

READ MORE:

* July's must see TV: Netflix's Cursed, TVNZ's Guilt, Amazon's Hanna and more

* 13 Reasons Why you should check out Netflix this June

* Ten of the best shows for teenagers to stream right now



SoHo2 A young man travels across the US in the 1950s in search of his father in the fantasy horror series Lovecraft Country.

IMMIGRATION NATION (NETFLIX)

Six-part documentary series which sees filmmakers Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz take full advantage of an unprecedented inside look at how America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency runs, from following deportation officers as they sweep cities to training cameras on their paper-pushing bosses back at the office.

“Provides a damning indictment of the labyrinthe systems that make ICE so powerful, and a wrenching examination of the human cost its policies have wrought,” wrote Variety’s Caroline Framke.

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (NEON)

Intoxicatingly atmospheric, thrilling and disturbingly timely, this 1950s-set drama seamlessly segues from crackling period drama into visceral Lovecraftian nightmares of vampires, body horror and big blobs. In that sense it feels like an interesting companion piece to HBO’s fabulous adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider.

As with that magnificent series, Lovecraft also boasts a terrific cast (with Smolett and Vance the standouts), sharp writing and a timely allegory which makes it essential, appointment viewing.

TVNZ Mystic is a new local drama series about horses and teenagers.

MYSTIC (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Despite its fantastical elements, it’s the groundedness of this adaptation of Stacy Gregg’s beloved Pony Club Secrets series of books that makes it an entertaining and engrossing watch. Series creators Amy Shindler and Beth Chalmers have done a great job of creating a cadre of complex, likeable characters and giving them believable dialogue to spout.

They also get the tone right. What could have come across as overly preachy or po-faced, is instead a much more relaxed delight. Think of it as like a teen/tween version of 800 Words or Mercy Peak, a drama where a water bottling plant up to the no good shares screen time with a pig “doing something unspeakable in a gumboot”.

SURVIVING JEFFREY EPSTEIN (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

This four-part documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who allegedly ran a global network targeting young girls.

While his death in federal prison last year robbed a group of woman the chance to be heard, this allows them a platform to share their stories in their own words and promises to provide shocking new details in this tragic story.

Supplied Ted Lasso begins streaming on Apple TV+ on August 14.

TED LASSO (APPLE TV+)

Back in 2013, Jason Sudeikis’ Kansan American football coach was the face of NBC’s coverage of the English Premier League.

In this 10-part sitcom, he’s the shock appointment made by London-club AFC Richmond’s new owner Rebecca (Sex Education’s Hannah Waddingham). Whether it’s encouraging his players to be goldfish, or introducing them to “The Exorcist” training exercise (“it’s all about controlling possession), Sudeikis’ charming creation is the best thing about this trans-Atlantic tale.

WORLD’S TOUGHEST RACE: ECO-CHALLENGE FIJI (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Move over Survivor!

Bear Grylls hosts this 10-episode adventure series which pits 66 teams from 30 different countries (including New Zealand’s own creatively named Team New Zealand) against one another as they traverse 671 kilometres of Fijian jungle over 11 days to reach the finish line first.