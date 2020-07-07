Fox News admits 'error' over Trump-Epstein photo ahead of court hearing for alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell is accused of assisting in Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors.

US TV network Fox News says it "mistakenly" edited President Donald Trump out of a photo with Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) posing with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photo, taken by Getty Images at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on February 12 in 2000, was used on Fox News during a segment about Maxwell's recent arrest by the FBI in New Hampshire last week in connection to her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking. However, the image used on Fox News cropped Trump out of the photo.

GETTY IMAGES The original photo taken in 2000 of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) posing with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, who died last August while awaiting trial, was already a registered sex offender when the photo was taken.

"On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel's America's News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," a Fox News spokesperson said.

"We regret the error."

Fox News’ apology over the photo comes after The Telegraph recently published a photograph of Maxwell sitting on the seat the Queen used for her coronation in 1953, in breach of protocol.

Next to her in the photograph taken at Buckingham Palace is US actor Kevin Spacey, who himself has faced sexual assault allegations.

Other high-profile connections to Maxwell include Tesla boss Elon Musk, John Kennedy Jr and she was a guest at Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010.

Maxwell was transferred to a New York City jail earlier this week where she will await a July 14 remote appearance in Manhattan federal court, her lawyer told a judge.

- New York Daily News, additional reporting by Stuff