Mythbusters host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and former host of the show Mythbusters, has died at the age of 49.

Discovery Channel confirmed the news in a statement to Variety, but did not provide details of his death.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the statement said.

Imahara co-hosted more than 200 episodes of Mythbusters from 2005 to 2014.

He was then a co-host on Netflix's White Rabbit Project, alongside his fellow Mythbusters alumni Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

Byron shared a photo of the trio on Twitter with the caption: “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

Mythbusters star Adam Savage also shared his shock at the news, tweeting: "I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend."

Born in Los Angeles, Imahara studied electrical engineering at the University of Southern California. After graduating he got a job at the film and TV production company Lucasfilm, where he spent nine years working for the Industrial Light & Magic visual effects studio.

He was the chief model maker, specialising in animatronics that featured on movies like George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels, The Matrix Reloaded, Van Helsing, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.