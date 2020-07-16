After eight-year cancer battle radio personality Michael Kooge has died

Michael Kooge says he wishes he'd taken out health insurance in his early 20s.

A battle with cancer that lasted almost a decade has reached an end for Auckland radio personality Michael Kooge.

The 36-year-old ex-newsreader on The Edge died today after being moved to hospice in mid July.

In 2012, Kooge was diagnosed with stage three melanoma, something he had never expected being only in his 20s.

He managed to overcome his first round of cancer in 2017 Kooge was diagnosed with unrelated glioblastoma – one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.

READ MORE:

* The Edge radio personality Michael Kooge moved to hospice, paralysed by terminal cancer

* Radio personality Michael Kooge says unfunded drug has shrunk his brain tumour

* Radio presenter Michael Kooge holds art exhibition to raise money for unfunded cancer treatment

* Radio personality Michael Kooge says he's being 'left to die' as he can't afford cancer treatment



The average life expectancy for someone with glioblastoma is one-and-a-half years, but in June 2020, Kooge celebrated three.

Kooge underwent chemotherapy, with little success, and began taking Avastin, an unfunded cancer drug, which cost a hefty $34,000 for six months of treatment in 2019.

The treatment seemed to be going well in February 2020, he received the welcome news that his brain tumour had shrunk, which he celebrated by having mimosas with his mum, Gaylene Kooge.

Supplied/Kooge family Kooge, pictured with his mum, Gaylene, she described him as her “rock” following the death of his father.

Kooge had been a strong advocate for asking Pharmac to fund more cancer drugs in New Zealand, to pay for his own treatment he created a Givealittle page as well as selling his art online.

Throughout the course of his treatment he said he had used all of his life-savings to help afford the costs.

“With cancer it's like you lose your life even though you're still alive, I don't buy things any more because it's a choice between going out and having a nice dinner with friends or saving all the money I have to try to give me more life,” he said at the time.

Kooge implored other young people to get medical insurance in their 20s, because it could mean the difference between life and death.

“It's all pretty unlucky, if I had medical insurance when I was in my early 20s, before I got sick, I would be able to get this treatment covered, but because I didn't I'm being left to die.

“People die because they don't have enough money for these unfunded drugs - I'm going to die because I don't have enough energy to fight and get the money I need, I won't be alive to see Avastin get funded.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff In 2019 Kooge got a spontaneous tattoo to commemorate his cancer journey.

In July 2020 a new and inoperable tumour had grown inside his head, causing his body to become paralysed and causing him incredible pain, his younger sister Michele Kooge said.

He was moved to hospice this week to see out his final days surrounded by his loving family while the cancer took its course.

Kooge had documented his struggles and triumphs with cancer through social media, and Michele Kooge said he had still been replying and trying to help people until he physically couldn’t any more.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The medication Kooge was on took a toll on his body.

“I know he’d want to thank all of his followers and listeners for their help throughout this journey.

”The love and support we have received from the public has been amazing.”

Until the end Kooge, had been “pulling jokes”, Michele Kooge said, even when talking became hard for him to do.

Michael Kooge/supplied One of Kooge’s photography prints which was shown in an Auckland exhibition last year.

”He’s been our rock,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the Kooge family has been touched by cancer – in November 2019, Kooge’s father, John Kooge, died from pancreatic cancer.

Gaylene Kooge said during his father’s final days, Kooge had been an amazing support for everyone.

supplied Kooge pictured at his 35th birthday in 2019.

Coming to terms with having cancer hadn’t always been easy, Kooge told Stuff from his Ponsonby home in 2019.

“There's this novelty period of 'oh everything's fine' and then the depression and confusion sets in - it's a messy road.”

Both Gaylene and Michele Kooge agreed there was a sense of comfort for the family as they knew Kooge’s dad would be waiting for him on the other side.

supplied Kooge, pictured with his mum Gaylene and late father, John Kooge.

”He’s going home to his dad,” they said.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a family friend to help the Kooge family deal with funeral costs.

An application for Avastin to be publicly funded for people with glioblastoma was recieved by Pharmac in 2015, as of July 2020, Pharmac were still consulting on whether to approve or decline the application.

There are currently applications to Pharmac for Avastin to also be used for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and colorectal cancer.