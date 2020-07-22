Cutting Wendy Petrie is a sad example of TVNZ's fall and its diversity issues

TVNZ has confirmed Simon Dallow will take over as the sole newsreader from August.

OPINION: When Wendy Petrie leaves TVNZ in August, the victim of another round of media redundancies, we can safely say the glory days of television have come to an end.

The decision to cut Petrie, but keep her “screen husband”, workmate and co-host Simon Dallow can be described with one word only: sad.

The duo has been on air together for 14 years, jointly holding television’s most traditional and salient role. They seemed secure and steadfast, as if they were part of television itself. The TVNZ managers obviously have a different view. She is among around 70 to 90 staff expected to be cut.

When catastrophes hit, governments changed and history was made, they sat behind the desk – or lately, stood among flying, augmented graphics – and gave us the news.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ confirms Wendy Petrie out, Simon Dallow staying at 1 News

* Simon Dallow is safe at TVNZ, Wendy Petrie 'upset' over ousting

* Why is Wendy Petrie leaving 1 News when she's who we need reading news?



Now, TVNZ is ripping apart the unshakable duo. Simply, it is sad.

New Zealand and media has changed a lot during their 14 years at the helm, but Petrie and Dallow have not. They are given new graphics and sets every few years, but essentially, they do the same thing: deliver us the news. They do it well.

Supplied Wendy Petrie will leave TVNZ in August.

Across the board, fewer people tune in for broadcast television – but 1 News at 6pm still pulls a huge audience for TVNZ. They are the fortress for a troubled industry.

Guardians of this fortress, Petrie and Dallow have resisted attempts to soften the news. At a TVNZ event last year, Dallow vowed he would rather quit than cover the Kardashians on 1 News.

As well as the less fortunate changes, such as the rise of infotainment at 7pm and reliance on cheap reality television instead of big shows like X Factor and NZ’s Got Talent, there have been some positive changes in television.

Diversity now undoubtedly matters. New Zealand is increasingly diverse and Kiwis expect to see that represented on television.

Remarkably, this major change to 1 News – its biggest in 14 years – has missed the memo. It will now be presented by three men, in Dallow (who is from Ngāti Pūkenga), sports presenter Andrew Saville and weatherman Dan Corbett.

It’s been common knowledge that TVNZ has a gender issue.

Brendon O'Hagan/Sunday-Star-Times Alison Mau says TVNZ refused to pay her the same as it paid a man to do the same job.

In March, the Herald’s Matt Nippert finally got TVNZ to front up on its gender pay gap after trying for two years. He found there was a mammoth $44,000 gap between its male and female presenters.

That’s particularly embarrassing for a semi-public broadcaster like TVNZ, but not surprising. Stuff’s Alison Mau, a former TVNZ presenter, wrote in 2017 about how TVNZ refused to pay her the same as Mike Hosking had been – despite asking her to do exactly the same job as him after he left.

I’m not saying Dallow isn’t good at his job. He is. I’m saying having him sitting in studio with two other older men is a clear example of the culture issue at TVNZ.

His colleague, Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry has been vocal about this issue.

She told Stuff that being 50 made her "the oldest woman in a full-time prime-time television role", which is, sorry to repeat this, a sad thought.

Stuff-co-nz Hilary Barry is the oldest woman on mainstream television.

There are a lot of men on television a similar age or older than Barry and Petrie. There’s 56-year-olds John Campbell and Dallow, 50-year-old Saville, 53-year-old Corbett and the slightly younger 43-year-old Jeremy Wells.

Why is it that men last so long in television, when everyone else gets let go?

In an earlier interview, Barry summed it up: “That's the way television goes. You get marched out the door and put out to pasture. I want to keep working until I'm fired because I want to be the oldest, crustiest woman on television.”

TVNZ may say this is unintentional, and that economic troubles due to the coronavirus forced its hand. Sure, but the facts remain the same. TVNZ has a diversity problem and its only defence is that it is now too poor to do anything about it. It’s a sad day for TV.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story did not mention Simon Dallow is from Ngāti Pūkenga ki Tauranga.

Glenn McConnell is a Stuff columnist and entertainment reporter.