Go Ask Your Mother and Dads: Podcasts that offer real, relatable parenting advice

OPINION: If you feel like your parenting prowess has been tested in 2020, then you’re not alone.

A combination of being stuck together in lockdown, home-schooling and extra screen time has made us all question how we’re bringing up our kids.

If you’re looking for some solidarity with other parents, then there’s a podcast or two for that. There are a few podcasts out there called Go Ask Your Mother, but the latest one is a BBC Sounds pod presented by parents and partners Vanel​ and Sindy​ from London.

Vanel is a music producer and youth worker, and Sindy is a beauty therapist and they have two young daughters. Their parenting podcast features a mixture of humour and lively debates around raising their family and they discuss a range of topics, including lying to your kids and how to discipline them.

Both Vanel and Sindy had very strict African upbringings, so get ready for some laughs as they reminisce about their own childhoods. It’s fresh and conversational, and new parents will chortle along to stories about their young kids from both a mother’s and father’s perspective.

BBC Sounds Hosts of BBC Sounds Podcast Go Ask Your Mother - parents Sindy and Vanel.

Team Coco Dads: The Podcast will see Rory Scovel and Ruthie Wyatt joined by celebrity friends each episode to discuss parenthood.

More Dad opinions and stories take centre stage in the very funny Dads: The Podcast presented by US actor and comedian Rory Scovel​ who became a father a few years ago.You’ll recognise Scovel from the Amy Schumer film I Feel Pretty (he plays her love interest Ethan) and from numerous appearances on the Conan O’Brien talk show.

Each week, Scovel and his co-host Ruthie Wyatt are joined by their funny celebrity friends to unpack the mysteries of fatherhood, parenting and the weirdos who raised them. Guests include Conan O' Brien, Sabrina Jalees, David Cross, Vanessa Ragland and Justin Halpern.

If you enjoy the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, you’ll love this one. Scovel is not only hilarious, but gets the balance of surviving parenting horrors and still loving your kids The first episode is out on September 2, wherever you get your podcasts.