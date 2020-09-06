The Sounds: It's (John) Bach to the future as Kiwi legend stars in new thriller

OPINION: Two decades back, when I was an anxiety afflicted strip of a lad without much on my mind except when the pub was likely to open and would my overdraft bottom out before I'd drunk enough to sleep, I somehow stumbled into an entry level role in the New Zealand film industry.

Within a week, I was staying in a hotel in Picton, being paid what seemed to me a fortune, to carry crates full of shiny objects on and off boats and trucks all over the Marlborough Sounds, while the great and the good who were my employers made a TV show called Duggan.

Duggan was an antipodean take on Inspector Morse and co, with a few of the innocent folk of the region meeting their maker in increasingly inventive ways each week, and John Bach as the Wellington detective flown down to assist the local constabulary to solve the case. Bach played the titular Duggan as a lugubrious recovering alcoholic, with an indeterminate brogue, an alarming fondness for chunky knitwear and a penchant for Japanese sword fighting.

So imagine my delight, about halfway through the debut episode of The Sounds, which seems destined to include at least a murder or two, to see the ageless Bach hove into view as the patriarch of a massively wealthy Canadian dynasty, the eldest son of which has gone missing in Aotearoa while putting together a deal to build what he was calling “a salmon farm”, but which the genre demands must be a front for tax avoidance at best and god alone knows what at worst.

Bach – and this makes me truly happy – gives the fearsome Frank Cabott the exact same all-purpose Celtic drawl Duggan once wielded, safe in the knowledge that the character could have been born anywhere he likes and no director on earth could have the nerve to look at Bach's beautiful great mo'ai of a face and ask him to “sound more Canadian”.

Meanwhile, back at the top of Te Waipounamu, (The Sounds was actually shot in and around Whangaroa, north of Auckland. Does that irritate you as much as it does me?) son Tom (Matt Whelan, The Luminaries) has vanished off the yacht he was sleeping aboard with wife Maggie, played by the surprisingly actually Canadian Rachelle Lefevre as almost certainly too-innocent-to-be-true.

Soon enough, the local bobbies are out in the Zodiacs, there's a crack pipe in the hand-luggage, an assortment of the expected locals, including an angry protester-type straight out of central casting, and enough well-written dialogue is being chucked about to make the bad lines sound even worse. “Waka...that's Māori for boat” 'splains Tom at one point. Something inside me died a little.

But, credit where it's due. The Sounds has probably done enough in its opening salvo to get me back for a second-look. The performances will even out as the series goes on, they always do. The locations are all incontrovertibly stunning, even if the decision not to shoot in the actual Tauihu o te waka is always going to grate with the locals and their friends.

All I need now is for Bach to get his kimono on and his katana out for old time's sake, and my day will be made.

*The Sounds is now screening on Neon and Sky Go, with new episodes debuting every Friday. Duggan is available to watch on the NZ On Screen website.