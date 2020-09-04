Amazon's Gone Wrong, Acorn's Keeping Faith among shows to stream this weekend

AWAY (NETFLIX)

Double Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank stars in this 10-part space drama about humanity’s first-ever mission to Mars. She plays American astronaut Emma Green, whose captaincy is brought into question after a mishap on the way to the moon and her husband (The Good Wife’s Josh Charles) is hospitalised after collapsing at home.

Penny Dreadful and Pure Genius creator Andrew Hinderaker’s latest slice of high-concept television is a lavish looking, 10-part space drama with the heart and soul to match. Hinderaker and co-writer Jessica Goldberg (The Path, Parenthood) offer up thought-provoking conundrums, intimate struggles and complicated characters amongst the thrilling set-pieces.

COBRA KAI (NETFLIX)

One of YouTube Premium’s major success stories of the past few years, this modern-day spin-off of iconic 1980s movie franchise The Karate Kid finally makes the jump to Netflix from Friday night (August 28). While the victorious Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) now owns a successful series of car yards, his vanquished opponent Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is stuck in a time warp.

By focusing on one of the original movies' bad guys and the fallout from the franchise's climactic moment, this smartly written and poignant drama is a surprisingly compelling watch.

THE DECEIVED (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Four-part British drama about a university student who falls in love with her married English lecturer. When their affair seemingly results in the shocking death of his wife, the young woman finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind. s Emily Reid, Peaky Blinders’ Emmett J. Scanlan and Normal People’s Paul Mescal star.

“Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer’s Irish drama may not be innovative, but it delivers a satisfying hit of the worst human impulses,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

DIRTY JOHN: THE BETTY BRODERICK STORY (NETFLIX)

Christian Slater and Amanda Peet star in this eight-part adaptation of the headline-grabbing tale about a socialite who hits a homicidal boiling point during a bitter divorce from her unfaithful husband.

“The drama around the shocking crime at the centre of it all might have been enough to carry things on its own, but the series also gives viewers a lot more to chew over – not least the kinds of psychological abuse that never end up in a courtroom,” wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Brad Newsome.

DOLLFACE (NEON)

2 Broke Girls’ Kat Dennings stars in this US sitcom about a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

“Ultimately, the series really works because of the strong performances. ... Dollface leans into Dennings’ innate charms. She’s a great everywoman trying to navigate the tricky landscape of female friendships in your twenties,” wrote Paste Magazine’s Amy Amatangelo.

THE GOES WRONG SHOW (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Inspired by Mischief Theatre’s award-winning Broadway and West End stage shows, this six-part BBC series sees the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society taking on a variety of half-hour plays. But whether it is a horror story, wartime drama, legal thriller, period romance, deep south melodrama or Christmas fable, every week sets collapse, special effects fail and actors forget their lines.

“Obviously things going wrong is funny, but the main pleasure in the chaos is the sheer precision of it,” wrote The Guardian’s Tim Dowling.

KEEPING FAITH (ACORN)

Broadchurch and Doctor Who star Eve Myles stars in this eight-part BBC thriller about a fun-loving lawyer who is drawn into a complicated mystery after her husband leaves for work one day and never gets there. While searching for clues as to what happened, she becomes the prime suspect in his disappearance.

Described by The Guardian as “like Big Little Lies relocated to rural Wales”, it won Myles a Bafta for her performance.

LUCIFER (NETFLIX)

Part police procedural, part fantastical underworld relationship drama, as the Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz puts it, “Lucifer is a sardonic half-grin in TV form starring Tom Ellis [Miranda] in the title role”. This fifth season picks up where season four ended.

“Lucifer decides that he has to go back to Hell because the demons are rising up and planning on taking over humanity and there’s only one person that they’ll listen to, and that’s him,” Ellis told the Tribune.. “So heartbreakingly he decides to leave Chloe” – the police detective with whom he’s smitten – “just as she tells him that she loves him.”