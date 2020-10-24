Three's Match Fit, Netflix's Alienist among shows to watch this long weekend

THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS (NETFLIX)

Set in 1897, a year after the original 2018 series, this second season subtitled The Angel of Darkness, sees our investigative trio – criminal psychologist Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl), illustrator-turned-reporter John Moore (Luke Evans) and newly minted private detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) – reunite to try and track down the Spanish consul’s kidnapped infant daughter. This leads them to the trail of another elusive killer.

“Sometimes all you want is a really compelling murder mystery with high production value and compelling characters, and in that way The Alienist: Angel of Darkness delivers,” wrote Collider’s Adam Chitwood.

CRIMINAL (NETFLIX)

One of Netflix’s best dramas of 2019 is back for a second season. Set entirely in adjoining interrogation and observation rooms, each episode focuses on the cat and mouse games that go on between those being held for questioning and those whose job it is to "find the perpetrator of a crime".

In such a claustrophobic environment, each "dance" takes centrestage, with both sides attempting to use deceit and manipulation to get the upper-hand, which will either result in formal charges being laid, or those under suspicion walking away. Those in the spotlight this time include Kit Harington’s real estate agent, Sophie Okonedo’s housewife (whose husband has been accused of murder) and Sharon Horgan’s vigilante.

Supplied The Late Night Big Breakfast, Match Fit and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness are among the new shows well worth checking out this Labour Weekend.

ITV Des begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand on October 8.

DES (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

David Tennant’s drift to the dark side reaches new heights with his latest, chilling performance. The 10th Doctor essays real-life Scottish serial killer Dennis Andrew Nilsen in this three-part drama based on the events surrounding his 1983 arrest.

Part of ITV’s ongoing series of dramatising notorious British murder cases (previous examples include 2011’s Appropriate Adult and 2016’s Dark Angel), Des offers a case study of what German-born American political philosopher Hannah Arendt called the banality of evil.

With the camera mostly fixed on Tennant’s Nilsen in these lengthy interview room scenes, it’s hard for the viewer not to be drawn into the investigation, waiting for some slip or dropping of his cool facade, which never seems to come. It’s a masterclass in concentration and characterisation and a performance which will haunt you for days afterwards.

THE LATE NIGHT BIG BREAKFAST (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

John Campbell and Duncan Garner better look out because New Zealand’s most “hard hitting” late-night breakfast TV show is back. Yes, five years after they last broadcast from Auckland’s Target Furniture Hypermart, the current affairs/lifestyle show with “more furniture than guests or ideas” has returned to ask (and answer) “the difficult questions”.

Despite what it may look like, hosts Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte guys know what they are doing and know funny. As Hart himself said before Late Night’s first season in 2014 (after it began as a segment on MoonTV), “we can make being highly ineffective, look effective”. For fans of the sustainable fishing show Screaming Reels (where no fish were harmed – or caught) and the Alternative Cricket Commentary, welcome to the comedic highlight of your year.

DUKE Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte are back with a new season of their parody talk show on Duke, TVNZ2 and TVNZ OnDemand.

MATCH FIT (THREE)

Based on a 2018 British series, this four-part reality show is hilarious, heartfelt viewing. Former All Black greats like Frank Bunce, Eroni Clarke, Ron Cribb and Troy Flavell reunite to try and get on the field for one last game. Under the watchful eye of coaches Buck Shelford and Sir Graham Henry, they have just eight weeks to avoid injury and get themselves into shape.

Providing an opportunity to see these one-time sporting heroes in a new light, it proves that even superstar athletes have their struggles, especially after the spotlight fades. Forget your MasterChefs, Blocks and Bachelorettes, this is – hands down – the best and most important reality show of the year.

THE THIRD DAY (NEON)

Brought to us by the evil genius who gave the world Utopia, this six-part rural horror offers some of the most unsettling, unnerving and unrelenting drama you’ll see on a screen this year. A social worker-turned-garden-centre-owner with troubles of his own, Sam (Jude Law) ends up on the isolated island of Osea after accidentally stumbling across a young woman’s suicide attempt.

Director Marc Munden makes terrific use of reflections, changes in light and Law’s permanently furrowed brow to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Clever framing and sometimes woozy hand-held camera work also keep the viewer off-kilter and draws you into Sam’s “plight”, although Kelly’s twisty turny script throws in plenty of red herrings, misdirections and an overall sense that things might not be quite what they seem.

NETFLIX To the Lake is now streaming on Netflix.

TO THE LAKE (NETFLIX)

Eight-part Russian thriller about a group who decide to risk their lives when a terrible plague strikes. An unknown virus turns Moscow into a city of the dead. There is no electricity, money has lost all value and those who are still not infected, are desperately fighting for food and fuel.

“It's superbly paced; thrilling, frightening and singularly enthralling. One of the finds of the year,” wrote The Globe and Mail’s John Doyle.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This latest spin-off of the popular long-running series follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. The Red Line’s Aliyah Royale, The Americans’ Annet Mahendru and veteran actor Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Sabrina) star.

“There’s a willingness to reinvent, to genuinely probe a corner of the universe previously untouched, that makes this series feel serious in its intent, and for fans of the forerunning series, well worth checking out,” wrote Variety’s Daniel D’Addario.