TVNZ's Des, Amazon's new Walking Dead among best shows to stream this weekend

CHALLENGER: THE FINAL FLIGHT (NETFLIX)

This four-part documentary series takes a look at the events that led up to and the aftermath of the destruction of the Space Shuttle Challenger in January 1986.

“We get perhaps the most comprehensive and humanized version of events yet, featuring rare archival footage; recollections of journalists; thoughtful profiles of each of the seven crew members, and insightful, deeply moving interviews with surviving family as well as some of the principal figures in the launch, including some who are haunted to this day,” wrote the Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper.

CRIMINAL (NETFLIX)

One of Netflix’s best dramas of 2019 is back for a second season. Set entirely in adjoining interrogation and observation rooms, each episode focuses on the cat and mouse games that go on between those being held for questioning and those whose job it is to "find the perpetrator of a crime".

In such a claustrophobic environment, each "dance" takes centrestage, with both sides attempting to use deceit and manipulation to get the upper-hand, which will either result in formal charges being laid, or those under suspicion walking away. Those in the spotlight this time include Kit Harington’s real estate agent, Sophie Okonedo’s housewife (whose husband has been accused of murder) and Sharon Horgan’s vigilante.

Supplied The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Des and Tiny World are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Enola Holmes: Netflix's superb Millie Bobby Brown romp more Fleabag than Doyle

* Little Joe might be the most unsettling movie you'll see and hear this year

* Devil All The Time: Netflix's Southern Gothic drama pushes style over substance

* September's must see TV: Netflix's Away, Neon's new Fargo and more



ITV Des begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand on October 8.

DES (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

David Tennant’s drift to the dark side reaches new heights with his latest, chilling performance. The 10th Doctor essays real-life Scottish serial killer Dennis Andrew Nilsen in this three-part drama based on the events surrounding his 1983 arrest.

Part of ITV’s ongoing series of dramatising notorious British murder cases (previous examples include 2011’s Appropriate Adult and 2016’s Dark Angel), Des offers a case study of what German-born American political philosopher Hannah Arendt called the banality of evil.

With the camera mostly fixed on Tennant’s Nilsen in these lengthy interview room scenes, it’s hard for the viewer not to be drawn into the investigation, waiting for some slip or dropping of his cool facade, which never seems to come. It’s a masterclass in concentration and characterisation and a performance which will haunt you for days afterwards.

THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael and The Hunting’s Jessica De Gouw star in this six-part Australian drama about two women who have a chance encounter in a Sydney supermarket. They come from vastly different backgrounds, but they have one thing in common - explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear. “With a complex screenplay and exceptional cast... [this] is a credible, nail-biting drama,” wrote The Guardian’s Luke Buckmeister.

Neon Naomie Harris faces troubles on the island of Osea in The Third Day.

THE THIRD DAY (NEON)

Brought to us by the evil genius who gave the world Utopia, this six-part rural horror offers some of the most unsettling, unnerving and unrelenting drama you’ll see on a screen this year. A social worker-turned-garden-centre-owner with troubles of his own, Sam (Jude Law) ends up on the isolated island of Osea after accidentally stumbling across a young woman’s suicide attempt.

Director Marc Munden makes terrific use of reflections, changes in light and Law’s permanently furrowed brow to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Clever framing and sometimes woozy hand-held camera work also keep the viewer off-kilter and draws you into Sam’s “plight”, although Kelly’s twisty turny script throws in plenty of red herrings, misdirections and an overall sense that things might not be quite what they seem.

TINY WORLD (APPLE TV+)

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, narrates this six-part documentary series which puts the spotlight on small creatures and the extraordinary things they have to do just to survive.

More than 200 species from across the planet were filmed over the course of almost a decade. Each episode focuses on a different kind of environment.

AMAZON PRIME The Walking Dead: World Beyond is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

ULTIMATE TAG (THREE NOW)

Billed as an extreme version of the classic childhood game, this pits “everyday Americans” against one another, forcing them to roll, jump and vault off various, epic, moving obstacles, in order to achieve one simple goal – not getting tagged!

Hosted by NFL sibling trio, J.J, T.J and Derek Watt, each night contestants take to the illuminated U-shaped indoor course in an attempt to not only get through without stumbling, but elude the taggers who are hot on their heels.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This latest spin-off of the popular long-running series follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. The Red Line’s Aliyah Royale, The Americans’ Annet Mahendru and veteran actor Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall, Sabrina) star.

“There’s a willingness to reinvent, to genuinely probe a corner of the universe previously untouched, that makes this series feel serious in its intent, and for fans of the forerunning series, well worth checking out,” wrote Variety’s Daniel D’Addario.