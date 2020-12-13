Your Honor: Bryan Cranston returns to TV in one of 2020's most compelling dramas

Your Honor begins streaming on Neon and SkyGo on December 15. It will also screen on Tuesday at 8.30pm on SoHo from that date.

REVIEW: Semi-regular cameos on Family Guy, vocal duties on SuperMansion and uncredited appearances on Sneaky Pete aside, Bryan Cranston’s last regular TV gig was seven years ago.

So it’s truly a delight to see the man who was Breaking Bad’s Walter White and Malcolm in the Middle’s hapless Hal return to prime-time in Your Honor (8.30pm, Tuesdays, from December 15, on SoHo, as well as streaming on SkyGo and Neon).

The now 64-year-old actor plays Michael Desiato in the new 10-part drama. Respected as tough-but-fair, the New Orleans judge is known for his hands on commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for all. “Do you have round-the-corner eyes, or are you just a liar of the vilest kind?” he queries a law enforcement officer whose testimony he’s suspicious of.

Now though, he’s facing the biggest challenge of his life.

Having visited a rougher part of town in order to honour his late mother, son Adam (Hunter Doohan) found himself embroiled in a car chase. The panic led to an asthma attack, which, as he fumbled around the car trying to locate his inhaler, resulted in a collision with another teen on a motorbike.

To Adam’s horror, the boy’s helmet parted ways with his head and, when Adam emerges from his battered vehicle, he discovers him gasping what appears to be his last breaths. Panic-stricken, Adam attempts to stem the flow of blood, but with the cause seeming hopeless, he flees the scene, heading to his Dad’s place to try and wash his blood-stained clothing. That’s where Michael finds his distraught son and, upon listening to his story, is convinced they should come forward to the police.

Neon/SoHo Bryan Cranston is back in the TV spotlight, playing troubled judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor.

However, when Michael reaches the station, he quickly changes his mind. Turns out, the boy Adam hit is none other than 17-year-old Rocco, son of New Orleans' infamous Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), “head of the most viscous crime family in the history of this city”.

Suddenly, fessing up is not an option – not if either of the Desiatos want to stay alive. “Don’t tell anyone,” Michael hisses, before attempting to destroy any potentially incriminating evidence. “I can keep you safe, as long as nobody else knows about this.”

Based on a 2017 Israeli TV series, Your Honor is a deeply unsettling drama that’s not for the faint-hearted. Initially, Peter Moffat’s (The Night Of) adaptation seems to be a slow-burner, taking its time to establish a sense of space and place and, as with other New Orleans-set tales like Treme, using the city’s post-Hurricane Katrina landscape to create a particular ambiance. But then, things get pretty intense real quick, with the bike vs car crash magnificently and cleverly executed, giving the audience unusual and unsettling viewpoints and making Adam’s panic painfully palpable.

With Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire, Fargo) promising plenty of menace, Hope Davis (Wayward Pines, The Newsroom) acting up a storm as his distraught wife and Cranston showing Walter White-esque form, playing another man forced into a desperate situation to protect his family, Your Honor is shaping up as one of the most compelling dramas of 2020.

ABC The latest season of A Million Little Things is now streaming on Neon.

However, if you’re after less-demanding, character-driven, warm-fuzzy drama, then A Million Little Things (whose third series is now streaming on Neon and debuting on SoHo tonight, December 13, at 8.30pm) is hard to top.

Revolving around a group of Boston friends struggling to come to terms with the death of one of their number, it follows the Desperate Housewives-template of attempting to stuff as much melodrama into every episode as possible.

As this latest season opens, one couple is dealing with the fallout from a last-minute withdrawal of a potential surrogate mother, one young woman is struggling to cope with life in a new country while her former boyfriend attempts to move on and one former rock star (and alcoholic) is fighting for his life a result of being hit by a car, having emerged from a bar, sober, after learning the truth about a secret that has plagued him for decades (although we’ve only known about it for about five episodes).

ABC A Million Little Things is now in its third season.

If this all sounds breathless and crazily contrived – that’s because it is. But it’s all told with such heart, intensity and good humour, and the ensemble do such a great job of bringing their kooky and flawed characters to life, that it’s hard not for it to become deeply addictive viewing – especially in the continued absence of the similarly soapy This is Us (a long drought, finally about to end on Christmas Eve when Amazon Prime Video debuts Season 4 – 15 months after it made its bow in the US).