Netflix's Song Exploder, TVNZ's Last Post among great new shows to stream

DASH & LILY (NETFLIX)

Austin Abrams (Chemical Hearts) and Midori Francis (Good Boys) team up for this eight-part teen rom-com based on the popular young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. It follows the relationship that builds between the cynical Dash and the optimistic Lily as they trade dares, dreams and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth from a series of locations across New York City.

Cleverly told, The Affair-style – the opening two episodes each detail the initial set-up and scavenger hunt from their respective perspectives – Dash & Lily is a sharp, addictive, cynical, yet warm tale that’s as much a love letter to New York as it is to old-school romance.

EARTH AT NIGHT IN COLOR (APPLE TV+)

The Night Manager and Thor star Tom Hiddleston narrates this six-part nature documentary series that promises to reveal what animals get up to after the sun goes down in detail we’ve never seen before.

Filmed on six continents, from the Arctic circle to the African grasslands, it was shot using groundbreaking camera technology, only when the light of the full moon could be utilised. Lions, cheetahs and bears all feature, as well as eagle owls and peregrine falcons.

Supplied The Last Post, season 2 of Song Exploder and Your Honor are among the great new shows available to stream this long, festive weekend.

AMAZON PRIME The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

THE GRAND TOUR: A MASSIVE HUNT (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Fans of the former Top Gear enfants terribles’ eccentricities and antics will be delighted by this compelling and Coppola-esque (it’s feels like an Apocalypse Now-style journey), increasingly fraught drive into the heart of Madagascar. There’s banter and bluster aplenty as their plans – and vehicles – start to unravel (almost literally in one case), ultimately resulting in an unwelcome first for their long-running adventures.

But while there’s no shortage of entertainment, this 90-minute special does raise the question of whether the trio’s antics have finally “jumped the shark” and the “chief orangutan” and his buddies have gone too far. As if blocking roads, potentially ruining weddings, destroying football fields and blowing-up beaches wasn’t enough, the scenario feels a little forced – and laboured.

ISLAND OF MYSTERY (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Billed as Scooby-Doo-meets-Māoritanga, this new, 10-part Kiwi animated mystery-adventure series has been brought to life by the creators of Mangere Vice and Whānau Living.

Featuring the vocal talents of Lola Rose Pitt, Cohen Holloway and Johnny Kahukiwa (and a theme song by Moana Manipoto), it follows the fortunes of Josh and his dog Kazuma, who unwittingly crash back 700 years in time, slamming straight into a pair of fearsome sisters on the run from a mysterious taniwha. Joined by the girls’ mentor Toro, they attempt to follow clues and unravel mysteries as they search for a stolen “god stick”.

Supplied Meet the stars of TVNZ OnDemand’s new local animated series Island of Mystery.

THE LAST POST (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

With memorable turns in Misbehaviour, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the latest season of Fargo, 2020 has been a breakout year for Irish actress Jessie Buckley. Here’s a chance to catch her in one of her early roles, playing Honor Martin, a woman who has to deal with life in the Middle East in the 1960s, when her military husband is drafted in to help deal with a Yemeni insurgency.

“Conflict equals drama; sexual conflict equals more drama; conflict without a surfeit of nuance is even better. The Last Post has it all,” wrote the Wall St Journal’s John Anderson of the six-part series.

SELENA: THE SERIES (NETFLIX)

This hotly-anticipated nine-part drama follows the fortunes of much-loved Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla, from her childhood to the height of her fame. It also promises to take a look at the difficult and heartbreaking tough choices she and her family had to make to hold onto love and her musical career.

“Covers a lot of ground and does it with empathy, authenticity, humour and just the right amount of pride” wrote Variety’s Kiko Martin.

NETFLIX Selena: The Series is now streaming on Netflix.

SONG EXPLODER (NETFLIX)

Based on Hrishikesh Hirway’s hit podcast, which has been running since 2014, this docuseries sees the US composer interviewing bands about some of their most iconic songs.

The second quartet, which has just arrived on Netflix, focuses on Dua Lipa’s Love Again, The Killers’ When You Were Young, Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt and Natalia Lafourcade’s Hasta La Raiz.

YOUR HONOR (NEON)

Based on a 2017 Israeli TV series, this is a deeply unsettling drama that’s not for the faint-hearted. Initially, Peter Moffat’s adaptation seems to be a slow-burner, taking its time to establish a sense of space and place. But then, things get pretty intense real quick, with a bike vs car crash magnificently and cleverly executed, giving the audience unusual and unsettling viewpoints and making panic painfully palpable.

With Michael Stuhlbarg promising plenty of menace, Hope Davis acting up a storm as his distraught wife and Bryan Cranston showing Walter White-esque form, playing another man (in this case a respected judge) forced into a desperate situation to protect his family, Your Honor is shaping up as one of the most compelling dramas of 2020.