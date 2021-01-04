Disney's Earth to Ned, Netflix's Best Leftovers among best new shows to stream

BEST LEFTOVERS EVER! (NETFLIX)

Hosted by Jackie Tohn and featuring judges David So and Rosemary Shrager, this cooking contest challenges competitors to transform what remains of a meal into delicious creations.

In each of the eight episodes, three chefs battle over two rounds (one featuring ingredients you’re likely to regularly find in your fridge or pantry, the other takeaway or party food of some description), in the hope of walking away with US$10,000.

BRIDGERTON (NETFLIX)

This might just be Shondaland’s finest – and wickedest – creation yet.

Maybe it’s the freedoms of working for the streaming service, rather than network television, but there’s a scabrousness, sarcasm and storytelling verve that hasn’t always been present in Shonda Rhimes’ productions. It also might be the source material, Julia Quinn’s mega-popular noughties series of historical romance novels.

With its animated titles, simmering jealousies, sibling issues, forbidden loves and heaving bosoms (decolletage is definitely de rigueur here), you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled into a Game of Thrones sequel (and there’s definitely at least one mother-of-dragons contender on display). Deep down though, Bridgerton is simply a sumptuous looking, wittily written and intrigue-filled costume drama.

Supplied Earth to Ted, Best Leftovers Ever! and Bridgerton are just some of the great new shows now available to stream.

READ MORE:

* Wonder Woman 1984, Netflix's Midnight Sky among December's must see movies

* Rake: Finale of Australia's best show of the last decade comes to Netflix

* Dash & Lily: Netflix's new series is perfect pre-festive viewing



Disney+ A second season of Earth to Ned has just arrived on Disney+

EARTH TO NED (DISNEY+)

The Jim Henson Company’s latest contribution to the celebrity talk show genre is hosted by an alien who diverts from his mission to conquer Earth, when he becomes enchanted with our planet’s pop culture. So naturally, he now interviews celebrities. This second batch of episodes will feature a range of guest stars including Molly Ringwald, Margaret Cho, Penn and Teller, Aisha Taylor and Mayim Bialik.

“A meta-commentary on chat shows and an improvised comedy, it's silly but smart viewing that plays on different levels for different ages,” wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Craig Mathieson.

ON POINTE (DISNEY+)

Six-part documentary series which takes viewers inside New York's world renowned School of American Ballet. It follows a group of dancers aged 8 to 18, as they navigate their training and the competitive world of auditioning for companies.

While the older students rigorously train for professional careers, the younger students are put through their paces as they rehearse for and perform in the New York City Ballet's latest production of The Nutcracker.

Disney Plus On Pointe is a glimpse inside the demanding and competitive world of the School of American Ballet in New York City.

REEF BREAK (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Without a Trace’s Poppy Montgomery stars in this 13-part Pacific Island-set crime drama. She plays Cat Chambers, an impulsive, reckless and irresistible former thief-turned-fixer for the paradise’s governor. “Breezy, bright, a wee bit sassy, a whole lot silly, [this is] the ideal summer show to catch as a nightcap before bed,” wrote The Boston Herald’s Mark A. Perigard.

TINY PRETTY THINGS (NETFLIX)

Former Picket Fences and NCIS star Lauren Holly returns to TV with this 10-part adaptation of the popular young adult book series of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

Billed as Black Swan-meets-Pretty Little Liars, the tale revolves around an elite Chicago ballet academy where teens will seemingly stop at nothing in their rivalry to secure the top roles. When an attack brings down the star student, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal – and cut-throat competition.

Filmed in New Zealand, The Wilds is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first episode is also available for free on the streaming service's YouTube page.

THE RIPPER (NETFLIX)

For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. Thirteen women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe – and every man was a suspect.

This four-part, true crime documentary features interviews with investigators and witnesses, as well as examining the impact of the Ripper’s crimes on his victims, their families, the survivors – and the reaction in Britain at the time.

THE WILDS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Part-survival drama, part-dystopian slumber party, this New Zealand-shot, 10-part drama follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they've all endured. Naturally, there’s a twist – these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

While there is a certain familiarity about the premise, the execution feels fresh, the young female cast are uniformly impressive and there’s an edge and authenticity to the drama, which might just make this one of the bingeworthy hits of the summer.