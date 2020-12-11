The best shows and movies to stream on Neon right now

Industry

This eight-part series has been described by producer Lena Dunham (Girls) as Melrose Place-meets-The Wolf of Wall Street – and she’s not far wrong. Set in the world of London finance, it follows a group of young interns competing for attention in a ruthless, unforgiving corporate world. Featuring beautiful, promiscuous 20-somethings taking drugs, telling lies, working hard and partying harder, it’s designed to titillate and tease. Glossy with fast dialogue about transactions you never really understand, this is very much a guilty, superficial pleasure.

Supplied Set in the world of London finance, Industry follows a group of young interns competing for attention in a ruthless, unforgiving corporate world.

READ MORE:

* The Aviator: Martin Scorsese's brilliant Howard Hughes biopic comes to Neon

* The real star of The Undoing? Nicole Kidman's eyeballs

* Diego Maradona: 2019 doco captures football superstar's Jekyll and Hyde nature

* A Teacher: How a forgettable movie became Neon's compelling new TV drama



Supplied Parasite is part comedy, part confidence heist, part social commentary.

Parasite

The first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, this South Korean tale is the story of two families – one rich, one poor – whose lives become intertwined. Part comedy, part confidence heist, part social commentary, this film succeeds beyond the sum of its parts, resulting in one of the most wicked and delightful films in recent memory. Even the weirdest of Bong Joon Ho’s work (Snowpiercer, Okja) is infused with empathy, insight and a deep disrespect for humanity, but Parasite elevates those qualities, turning a simple story into timeless, thought-provoking cinema that transcends culture and language.

Supplied Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule

While The Crown is getting in trouble for inserting too much drama into reality, this US mini-series doesn’t need to make anything up. Former head of the FBI James Comey took extensive notes about all his meetings with (almost former) President Trump, meaning everything you see here actually happened. It’s a modern tragedy about doing the wrong thing for the right reasons. Jeff Daniels plays the straightest face he’s got in the title role and Brendan Gleeson turns in a terrifyingly good (and just plain terrifying) performance as Trump. This talking heads drama about legal mechanics somehow makes gripping viewing and provides sad insights into how America got to where it is today.

Supplied Sam Neill stars opposite Teresa Palmer in Ride Like A Girl.

Ride Like A Girl

Our very own Sam Neill threatens to bring you to tears every time he pops on screen during this Australian movie. He plays Paddy Payne, a widower and solo father to 10 children, one of whom, Michelle Payne, would become the first woman jockey to win the Melbourne Cup. Based on a true story and bursting with rural Australian authenticity, it’s the first time actor Rachel Griffiths has turned her hand to directing. She hits all the right notes and draws beautiful performances from her cast in this classic, against-all-odds sports drama. It offers plenty of heart and you’re advised to keep the tissues close.

Supplied Zendaya won an Emmy for her role in Euphoria.

Euphoria

Edgy teen dramas don’t get much edgier than this. It’s the show that helped Zendaya beat out Olivia Colman, Laura Linney and Jodie Comer for an Emmy. She plays Rue, a sharply intelligent student with a healthy disrespect for authority and an unhealthy drug problem. A stint in rehab didn’t help her much, her new best friend Jules is just as tormented as she is and truthfully Rue just doesn’t have many reasons to care, or try. Often shows about teenagers feel like adult voices coming from adolescent mouths, but Euphoria’s brilliant scripts and confronting content feel closer to what teenagers are actually talking about and going through.