These are the arts documentaries you should watch on Netflix

Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire

This is the real deal. The 85-minute film, co-directed by Almaraz's widow, is exactly what you want in an artist bio. The Mexico-born, Los Angeles-raised Almaraz is a crucial lens in how the LA and wider USA-based Mexican community are seen and represented. The film doesn't shy away from Almaraz's drinking, his difficulty coming to terms with his sexuality and the fact that he was a divisive and polarising figure – throughout his life and beyond. But as an artist, he was a major figure whose influence is still clear and vibrant, 30 years after he died.

Supplied The Mexico-born, Los Angeles-raised Carlos Almaraz is a crucial lens in how the LA and wider USA-based Mexican community are seen and represented.

Supplied In A Private Portrait, Julian Schnabel's body of work, his films and influence on a generation of young artists are all kind of mentioned without context, or critique.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Schnabel is a fascinating bloke, but this 2017 effort from director Pappi Corsicato does its very best to get in the way of you appreciating him. Corsicato directs by simply lapping up every cliché that artists like to spout about themselves and regurgitates it in a badly paced and mostly structureless film. Schnabel's body of work, his films, his influence on a generation of young artists and his embrace of everything the white-hot Manhattan art world had to offer in the 1980s are all kind of – not glossed over, exactly – but mentioned without context, or critique. What remains is the impression that Schnabel's greatness – actual, or just proclaimed – was too much for Corsicato to dare to really examine.

Supplied Stanisław Szukalski created stupendously ambitious and heroically proportioned sculptures to celebrate Poland's actual and mythical past.

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

This is such an oddity, about an artist I couldn't believe I hadn't heard of before, that for the first few minutes I wondered if I was watching some mockumentary parody of an artist biopic. But, no, Stanisław Szukalski was the real deal. And yes, he really did create stupendously ambitious and heroically proportioned sculptures to celebrate Poland's actual and mythical past. And he really did lose his entire body of work to a Nazi bomber. And he really did move to California, become friends with Leonardo DiCaprio's dad and then found a philosophical and religious movement dedicated to mankind's age-old war with the Yetis. He really did. The film's a stunner.

Supplied Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang is an engrossing film about an artist working with no boundaries – and many tonnes of high explosives.

Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang

And, finally, an astonishment. Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) directed this portrait of the genius who created the Beijing Olympics' opening ceremony. Cai's work is massive, beyond comparison. The film weaves a deft retrospective of Cai's life and work into an account of the attempted creation of his latest project – a 500-metre tall “ladder of fire” that will tower above his home town. This is an engrossing film about an artist working with no boundaries – and many tonnes of high explosives. Enjoy.