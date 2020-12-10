The Wilds: Why Amazon's audacious, NZ-shot drama will be your summer addiction

Filmed in New Zealand, The Wilds begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. The first episode will also be available for free on the streaming service's YouTube page.

REVIEW: “Being a teenage girl in normalised America – that was the real, living hell.”

Like the narrator of its opening episode, Leah Rilke (Gotham’s Sarah Pidgeon), The Wilds (streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 11) doesn’t pull many punches.

Shot in New Zealand last summer on Auckland soundstages and the distinctive sands of the North Island’s west coast, it’s a 10-part teen drama that is likely (and fully deservedly) going to attract a large adult audience as well.

With its recounting of a traumatic plane crash and survival of a small band of mostly strangers on a mysterious island, it obviously recalls TV mega-hit Lost, while it’s group dynamics, tensions and shared fears reminds one of shows like Pretty Little Liars and Euphoria (albeit a little less gritty than the latter).

READ MORE:

* Not Home Alone this Xmas? Five fab festive Disney+ flicks for all the family

* The Holiday Movies That Made Us: Netflix series spills Elf, Nightmare secrets

* On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Kirsten Dunst shines in TVNZ's US satire



Amazon Prime Video While there is a certain familiarity about the premise, The Wilds’ execution feels fresh, the young female cast are uniformly impressive and there’s an edge and authenticity to the drama, which might just make this one of the bingeworthy hits of the summer.

When we first meet Leah, she’s being interviewed by an investigator and a trauma specialist about what happened when she and eight other girls’ Hawaii-based empowerment retreat (The Dawn of Eve) is cut short by their charter plane nose diving into the Pacific.

As they and their scattered luggage slowly washed up on the seemingly deserted island, each of them struggled to come to terms with the new surroundings, trusting people they barely knew and dealing with both new and old bumps, bruises and emotional scars. For her part, Leah’s was the fallout from an affair with the much older author of her favourite book – a continued obsession that could even have had consequences for all the girls’ survival chances.

Showrunner Sarah Streicher (Netflix’s Daredevil) does a terrific job in the opening episode of setting the scene, while simultaneously undercutting audience expectations. Together with director Susannah Fogel (who helmed several episodes of Amazon’s recent Utopia remake), she creates a terrific sense of space and place and crafts characters the audience will care about and most definitely have an opinion on.

Amazon Prime Video With its recounting of a traumatic plane crash and survival of a small band of mostly strangers on a mysterious island, The Wilds obviously recalls TV mega-hit Lost, while it’s group dynamics, tensions and shared fears reminds one of shows like Pretty Little Liars and Euphoria (albeit a little less gritty than the latter).

In this modern-day John Hughes/Amy Heckerling style ensemble, they include self-obsessed fashionista Fatin (Grey’s Anatomy’s Sophia Ali), cool-headed country girl Dot (Offspring’s Shannon Berry), God-fearing pageant queen Shelby (newcomer Mia Healey) and tomboy Toni (The Changover’s Kiwi star Erana James). Naturally, none of their public personas represent who they really are. Also keep a look out for former Shortland Street star Tandi Wright and Aussie legend Rachel Griffiths (Muriel’s Wedding, Six Feet Under) in key roles.

While there is a certain familiarity about the premise, the execution feels fresh, the young female cast are uniformly impressive and there’s an edge and authenticity to the drama, which might just make this one of the bingeworthy hits of the summer.

The Wilds begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. The first episode will also be available for free on the streaming service's YouTube page.