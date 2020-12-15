The best TV shows of 2020: Netflix's Gambit, Neon's Great among the year's hits

Nicole Kidman, Ana Taylor-Joy and Winona Ryder were among the stars who featured in some of 2020's most memorable shows.

With the arrival of Disney and Apple’s streaming services in late 2019, we all knew this year was going to be a big one for television.

But no-one could have guessed just how important the escapism it offered would become, as a global pandemic forced much of the world into staying close to home.

New content was lapped up by a public desperate for a diversion from lockdown life, with Netflix documentaries like The Last Dance and Tiger King proving particularly potent.

While Covid-19 has affected future productions, it has yet to slow the torrent of content choice available to viewers. Having waded through the plethora of programming unleashed on Kiwi audiences during the past 12 months, Stuff has come up with this list of our favourite shows from this most tumultuous of years.

Supplied The Great, The Queen's Gambit and The Mandalorian are among the best shows to have screened in New Zealand this year.

READ MORE:

* Not Home Alone this Xmas? Five fab festive Disney+ flicks for all the family

* 2020's worst movies: Netflix's Dangerous Lies, Amazon's Dundee & more disasters

* Bill's Legacy: Eight great NZ Film Festival movies (and where you can watch them)

* The best TV shows of the year (so far) - and where you can watch them



Amazon Prime Video Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold is one of the unsung heroes of The Good Fight.

THE GOOD FIGHT (Amazon Prime Video)

While we’re still waiting for the Covid-truncated fourth series to drop here, if you want a satirical and serious look at America’s past four years, then this is the show for you. It might sometimes wear its partisan politics on its sleeve, but it’s not afraid to lambast both Republicans and Democrats for their hypocrisy and dirty dealings and lament the state of the country’s legislature and judicial systems as a whole.

Each episode offers plenty of laughs, myriad twists and turns and both satisfying and enraging outcomes. They’ve even added fabulously conceived musical animated explainers of tricky topics in recent times. Then, there are the characters, virtually all of them compelling. From Delroy Lindo’s proud and pugnacious Adrian Boseman to Cush Jumbo’s take-no-prisoners Lucca Quinn and Sarah Steele’s sassy secretary-turned-investigator Marissa Gold, we can’t wait to see what hijinks or troubles they have embroiled themselves in as America’s best contemporary drama continues to unfold.

Sky TV Elle Fanning showed off her comedic side in The Great.

THE GREAT (Neon)

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this look at the reigns of Russia’s Peter and Catherine the Great that’s a very different pot of borscht to last year’s serio-political Helen Mirren drama. This is a black comedic romp, very much in the same vein as writer Tony McNamara’s Bafta-winning The Favourite.

Yes, not only does it share a similar 18th century setting, rabbit-loving monarch and bedroom antics, it also possesses the same sharp wit and bawdy humour that made McNamara and Deborah Davis' look at Queen Anne’s court such a hit with audiences.

Disney The Mandalorian offers plenty of pyrotechnics, a beautiful vein of pithy black humour and just enough pieces of the larger puzzle to keep those invested in the franchise’s lore hooked.

THE MANDALORIAN (Disney+)

Last year, its arrival heralded a brave new world and an increasingly rare unifying force in an increasingly polarised universe. Its return serves as a welcome salve and a beacon of hope in a time when large-scale storytelling is in desperately short supply.

Thankfully, the second season offers the same giddy mix of intriguing new characters, familiar creatures, exhilarating action and scenes involving THAT child that made the first octet of tales such a delight. There’s plenty of pyrotechnics, a beautiful vein of pithy black humour and just enough pieces of the larger puzzle to keep those invested in the franchise’s lore hooked.

Three Match Fit brought back Buck – and a whole lot of other former All Blacks – to prime-time.

MATCH FIT (ThreeNow)

Based on a 2018 British series, this four-part reality show is hilarious, heartfelt viewing. Former All Black greats like Frank Bunce, Eroni Clarke, Ron Cribb and Troy Flavell reunite to try and get on the field for one last game. Under the watchful eye of coaches Buck Shelford and Sir Graham Henry, they have just eight weeks to avoid injury and get themselves into shape.

Providing an opportunity to see these one-time sporting heroes in a new light, it proves that even superstar athletes have their struggles, especially after the spotlight fades. Forget your MasterChefs, Blocks and Bachelorettes, this is – hands down – the best and most important reality show of the year.

Supplied Motherland focuses on an eclectic group of parents who banter, clash and bond during the daily school run.

MOTHERLAND (Neon)

Now in its second season, this British look at the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood might just be the funniest show currently screening on television.

An acerbic answer to Australia's House Husbands, it focuses on an eclectic group of parents who banter, clash and bond during the daily school run. There's struggling PR executive Julia (Death Comes to Pemberley's Anna Maxwell Martin), the chaotic and blunt- talking Liz (After Life's Diane Morgan), disastrous stay-at-home-dad Kevin (MotherFatherSon's Paul Ready) and "Alpha Mum" Amanda (A Series of Unfortunate Events' Lucy Punch).

Thanks to the brilliant writing quartet of Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Graham Linehan (Father Ted), Helen Linehan and Holly Walsh, each perfectly calibrated episode is filled with hilarious hijinks, identifiable moments and terrific quips ("you know you've had a good night when you find crisps in your knickers”.).

Supplied Cynthia Erivo plays the mysterious Holly Gibney in The Outsider.

THE OUTSIDER (Neon)

Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Paddy Considine and Julianne Nicholson star in this 10-part adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 novel of the same name. It focuses on a popular teacher who is arrested and charged with the raping, mutilating and killing of an 11-year-old boy, despite seemingly having a watertight alibi.

A compelling tale full of twists, turns and a sometimes unbearable amount of tension, it feels both timeless and timely and features one of Australian actor Mendelsohn’s finest performances.

Supplied Winona Ryder returned to spotlight in The Plot Against America.

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (Neon)

Having previously delved into Baltimore’s institutions, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans and the rise of New York’s adult entertainment industry, David Simon returns with another entertaining and engrossing drama.

Like The Wire, Generation Kill, Treme and The Deuce, this adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 book benefits greatly from Simon and regular co-writer Ed Burns’ sharp writing, as well as their ability to create an immersive sense of place and space. John Turturro, Winona Ryder and Zoe Kazan star.

Netflix The Queen’s Gambit managed to turn chess into compelling drama.

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix)

Emma’s Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this seven-part drama based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name.

It’s the story of orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who struggled with addiction from an early age in trying to achieve her quest to become a Grandmaster. The cast also includes Bill Camp and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

What makes it compelling, bingeworthy viewing is the combination of sumptuous 1960s production design, gorgeous costuming, Scott Frank’s (Godless, Logan) slow-burning, but sharp storytelling and superb direction and a simply mesmerising performance from Taylor-Joy.

Sky TV Lenny James is the creator and star of Save Me Too.

SAVE ME TOO (Neon)

Far more nuanced and character-driven than many other entries in the “search for a missing child” genre, this British drama, now in its second season, benefits greatly from its crazily impressive supporting cast that includes Suranne Jones, Leslie Manville, Ade Edmondson, Stephen Graham and Jason Flemyng​, creator and star Lennie James’ compellingly flawed protagonist and some smart writing and direction that hooks the viewer in early and makes you care.

James plays Nelson “Nelly” Rowe, a complicated man whose already somewhat chaotic life was thrown into further turmoil by the disappearance of his estranged 13-year-old daughter. While seemingly having brought at least some of the culprits towards facing justice and rescued another young woman, season one ended without resolution for Nelly. Now, 17 months after Jodie vanished, he’s hot on the trail of the man he believes perpetrated the crime.

Neon/Sky TV Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant teamed up for The Undoing.

THE UNDOING (Neon)

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a New York-based couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil when the mother of one of their son’s schoolmates is found murdered.

Abundantly filled with twists and turns, this six-part adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 tale You Should Have Known offers plenty of opportunities for David E. Kelley, the former The Practice and Boston Legal showrunner, to skewer America’s “injustice” and class system, as well as create memorable characters and shocking scenarios that will have you desperate to watch just one more episode.