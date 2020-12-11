The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt: Have Clarkson and company finally gone too far?

REVIEW: Having abandoned the tent and even cars for their last outing in Vietnam, Britain’s most infamous trio of petrolheads are back behind their more traditional steering wheels for their latest Grand Tour.

Subtitled A Massive Hunt, the 90-minute special (which debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 18) sees Messrs Clarkson, May and Hammond causing their usual brand of mayhem off the coast of Africa.

However, what starts out as a jovial pootle around the most expensive piece of tarmac in the world (Reunion island’s 12km rockfall-avoiding ring-road which certainly New Zealand Transport Authority’s Waka Kotahi won’t want Kaikōura residents to see), quickly descends into potholed chaos, as the boys bizarrely go in search of buried pirate treasure.

It’s a bait-and-switch that seemingly catches our trio off-guard – all of them having brought vehicles ridiculously unsuited to anything remotely undulating, let alone corrugated (or, as it turns out – much, much worse). Clarkson has a V8 Bentley Continental GT (“a big heavy suet pudding of torque and opulence”), Hammond a “light, clever” Ford Focus RS and May, an open-top self-assembled Caterham Seven 310R. The last has the unfortunate design feature of a kill switch on the outside of the vehicle, a flaw the other two exploit mercilessly.

READ MORE:

* Top Gear: Why it's better than ever without Clarkson, May and Hammond

* The Grand Tour: Even in cruise control, Hammond, May, Clarkson provide Top viewing

* The grand interview: vegging out with Richard Hammond and James May

* Jeremy Clarkson's The Grand Tour is the most illegally downloaded show in history



But, having shown off their various attributes on Reunion, the news that they’ll have to relocate to Madagascar to track down famed plunderer La Buse’s (The Hawk) ill-gotten gains results in some hurried modifications. That’s because May reveals he’s heard it’s the worst place to drive a car – “in the world”.

That assessment is initially met with derision, particularly from Clarkson. “You took offroading advice from Jane Austen,” he berates May, after they initially encounter perfectly groomed surfaces. “I prepared my car for Armageddon and you’ve bought me to a tea party.”

Already a reluctant treasure hunter (“piracy isn’t romantic or interesting, they’re just floating burglars”), Clarkson is unimpressed by Hammond’s enthusiasm for the potentially 100-mile journey north, particularly as May’s prophecies of dire roading suddenly start to become reality.

Amazon Prime Video While there’s no shortage of entertainment, A Massive Hunt does raise the question of whether the former Top Gear presenters’ antics have finally jumped the shark and the “chief orangutan” and his buddies have gone too far.

Fans of the enfants terribles’ eccentricities and antics will be delighted by this compelling and Coppola-esque (it’s feels like an Apocalypse Now-style journey), increasingly fraught drive into the heart of Madagascar. There’s banter and bluster aplenty as their plans – and vehicles – start to unravel (almost literally in one case), ultimately resulting in an unwelcome first for their long-running adventures. As usual, each of the threesome suffer some sort of misfortune, with large puddles causing particular problems. “The water is like a bath, that someone’s had diarrhoea in,” the exposed May opines.

But while there’s no shortage of entertainment, A Massive Hunt does raise the question of whether the former Top Gear presenters’ antics have finally “jumped the shark” and the “chief orangutan” and his buddies have gone too far.

As if blocking roads, potentially ruining weddings, destroying football fields and blowing-up beaches wasn’t enough, the scenario feels a little forced – and laboured.

Amazon Prime Video “The water is like a bath – that someone’s had diarrhoea in.” It doesn’t take long for James May to begin to loathe the puddles of Madagascar.

At times, you wonder if their heart really was in this adventure. Maybe, on this evidence, their touring days were numbered even before the global pandemic put things on hiatus.

However, if this was a last hurrah, it certainly can’t be accused of not being memorable.

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt will debut on Amazon Prime Video on December 18.