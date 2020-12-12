Stephen Colbert bungees in entire special episode dedicated to New Zealand

What’s it like to go bungee jumping for the first time? Stephen Colbert walks you through his experience in New Zealand.

US talk show host Stephen Colbert has taken a crack at bungee jumping as his Late Show aired a special edition dedicated to New Zealand on Saturday.

The programme, titled “Return To New Zealand: A Magical Land Where Hugs Still Happen,” had meant to air in March – but Colbert said it was put on ice due to the developing Covid-19 situation.

It aired in the States on Saturday night and will screen on Prime on December 14.

During the segment Colbert walked viewers through his first time bungee jumping in New Zealand.

“We had meant to show this in spring, but Covid hit and we thought it wasn't the right time to do it. Then this week, we went, ‘yeah this is the right time to do it’,” he joked.

He kicked off the special episode by describing how New Zealand has had “one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world,” before going on to commend Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand's privileged Covid-19 status had him reminiscing on a trip he'd taken last year.

”When I went to New Zealand, there were times that I thought I was stepping into the past, but I look at it now and I hope that New Zealand might actually be our future,” he said.

SUPPLIED US talk show host Stephen Colbert, of The Late Show, told viewers they air a New Zealand special on Friday.

“Hopefully New Zealand is living the life that we here in America could be living five or six months from now.”

He showed a medley of behind-the-scenes clips from his trip, walking viewers through events like his first time bungee jumping in New Zealand.

In the dramatic segment Colbert let viewers in on his fear of heights, before sending one of his crew members to the bungee – disguised as Corbert – as a trial run.

After plucking up the courage to take part in the adventure activity he reflected on the experience, and concluded the video, by joking “as terrifying as it was to contemplate, once I’d done it... I didn’t ever want to do it again.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Stephen Colbert meets Bret McKenzie and Lucy Lawless on the Wellington waterfront.

Later on in the show, Colbert also took viewers behind the scenes into his transformation into ‘Darrylgorn’, during his homage to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings franchise.

Colbert visited New Zealand last year. That trip was the subject of a week-long series which aired on The Late Show in November 2019. During “New Zealand Week” a clip, each about 10-minutes long, aired each night.

During his trip, he met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford, filmmaker Peter Jackson, singer Lorde, and others.

In Wellington, Bret McKenzie and Lucy Lawless taught him how to "blend in" as a Kiwi, while Colbert kept up the gag of trying to become a New Zealand citizen.

STEPHEN COLBERT / INSTAGRAM Stephen Colbert said the Friday night New Zealand special will feature new interviews and behind the scenes video of his trip here last year.

He visited after Ardern appeared on his show in the US twice, both times inviting him to come to New Zealand. At the start of New Zealand Week, the prime minister picked him up from the airport.

He also met with Piri Weepu, DJ Forbes and Laura McGoldrick, for another segment about rugby.

Colbert said the New Zealand special on Friday night would feature never-before-seen interviews, segments and a behind the scenes look at the making of New Zealand Week.

The trip cost New Zealand taxpayers $104,000. Tourism New Zealand said The Late Show's broadcaster, CBS, paid for most of the trip but the government agency did cover accommodation for the 15-person crew.