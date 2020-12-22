Appointment Viewing: The week's best free-to-air and Sky programming

The Handmaid's Tale star leads the cast in a new take on an old classic.

An allegory for the disempowerment of women within toxic relationships and easily one of the scariest films of 2020, The Invisible Man (debuting on Sky Movies Premiere on Sunday, December 27, 8.30pm) is only very loosely based on the H.G. Wells novel.

From shy, humble Peggy Olson in Mad Men to the fierce, forged-in-the-fires-of-hell June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss is a total boss and makes this edge-of-your-seat thriller impossible to look away from.

Supplied Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ's Christmas Comedy Gala keeps the laughs local

* The best (and worst) of Breakfast's gaffes

* Gordon, Gino and Fred visit Santa's home in Christmas special

* Bradley Walsh says 'not a chance' he'd leave The Chase



The final episode of The New Zealanders (Māori Television December 27, 8.30PM) brings to a close this heart-warming exploration into Aotearoa’s more obscure nooks and crannies. We’ve visited The Chatham’s and spent time in Staveley, the Mid-Canterbury town too often overlooked for its more glamorous neighbour Methven.

A cheerful resident of Mangamingi, Taranaki summed up this endearing season well, “where you live is what you make of it”.

Layered with rich visual detail, Hugo is cinema at its delightful best.

Enjoyable for all ages, Hugo (Three, Sunday, December 27, 1.15pm) is a good way to spend an afternoon digesting too much lunch and possibly falling in and out of consciousness.

Directed by Martin Scorsese (doing his best Steven Spielberg impression), it’s a rollicking adventure about an train-station living orphan who becomes obsessed with solving the mystery of his late father’s secret machine. Layered with rich visual detail, it is cinema at its delightful best.

Right up until Boxing Day, you can immerse yourself in Christmas Specials from all your old favourites on the Jones! Xmas Pop-Up (Sky Channel 207). Five full days of “back-to-back, those-were-the-days, gosh-we- had-nothing-to-worry-about-back-then” laughs from Last of The Summer Wine, French and Saunders and Harry Enfield etc.

Supplied Indira Stewart is the co-host of TVNZ1’s 2020 Year in Review.

Indira Stewart and Scotty Stevenson will have their work cut out for them in 2020 Year in Review (TVNZ1, December 31, 7.30pm). “Ok, guys, let’s just try and keep it light. Nothing too serious, just the fun stuff please.” It’s an impossible task, trying to sum up what has essentially been one long news bulletin of a year and end on a high, but they’ll give it a good go. 2020 could really use a fluffy pet story to round out the year.

Later that evening, we get to be one of the first countries to bring in the new year as per usual, but with many celebrations around the world pared back in scale, this year hopefully Auckland’s NYE Fireworks (TVNZ1, TVNZ2, Duke Thursday, December 31, 11.55pm) is looking its best in case we end up on some international news bulletins. Everyone in their No.1s.

The Beatles never played Sgt Pepper’s live, but now the deeply talented Ed Harcourt has. Recruiting friends of his from bands The Libertines, Supergrass, Primal Scream and The Beta Band he’s produced a lovingly recreated performance at Philharmonie de Paris. The Beatles: Sgt Pepper Live (Sky Arts, Thursday, December 31, 10.55pm) will be a cheerfully entertaining way to bring in the new year.

Choice Napier Prison is the latest site to get Brigid Gallagher’s Heritage Rescue treatment.

Finally, a DIY show for museums, Heritage Rescue (Choice TV, Saturday, January 2, 9.30pm) aims to makeover public heritage sites. This particular episode aims to reinvigorate Napier Prison, the country’s oldest penitentiary, now operating as a privately run museum.

Now in its third season, this quiet, little achiever of a show, is presented by archaeologist Brigid Gallagher.