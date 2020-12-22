How to survive a free-to-air 2020 Christmas: Our 12-step guide to what to watch

When you're used to a multitude of viewing options, going home for the holidays (or to the bach/crib) can be a chastening experience.

With the festive family gathering potentially somewhere remote, or in a truly streaming and Sky-free zone, that can mean the terror of limited TV options to help get you through that intense time either side of Santa's delivery window.

If you're trapped in a free-to-air Christmas, Stuff is here to help.

We've come up with a list of the 12 TV saves of Christmas – a dozen options to help give you some extra cheer this festive season – and there's not an ice-capade or sitcom special in sight.

Supplied A Christmas Story, Dolly and Friends: 50 Years at the Opry and Scrooged are among the free-to-air programming worth checking out this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Philomena (8.30pm, Māori TV)

Based on Irishwoman Philomena Lee's half-century search for the son she was forced to give up, British director Stephen Frears' involving 2013 drama is one guaranteed to raise the emotions. A tale filled with twists and turns, this is punctuated by two terrific performances by the always reliable Dame Judi Dench and a surprisingly serious Steve Coogan (playing the journalist who takes up Lee's story, Martin Sixsmith).

Netflix George Clooney will appear on this week's Graham Norton show to discuss his latest movie The Midnight Sky.

The Graham Norton Show (8.30pm, Three)

The best talk show on TV continues with its socially distanced 28th season with an action-paced Christmas special airing less than a week after its debut in the UK. The impressive line-up includes George Clooney (there to discuss his dystopian Netflix drama The Midnight Sky), much loved British acting duo David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis, Taskmaster series 10 contestant Daisy May Cooper and Vanessa Kirby, whose performance in Netflix’s upcoming Pieces of a Woman is already generating Oscars talk. Providing the music will be Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Dolly and Friends: 50 Years at the Opry (11.30pm, Christmas Eve , TVNZ1)

If you’re not quite ready for silent night at this hour and heading out for midnight mass doesn’t appeal, why not commune with Dolly Parton and her pals? This 2019 special sees her joined by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley and Margo Price to celebrate a half-century since she first performed at the fabled Nashville venue.

Supplied 070512 Arts Photo. Supplied/kapi-mana news. Promo shot for movie The Five Year Engagement.

The Five Year Engagement (2.10am, Bravo)

Emily Blunt and Jason Segel star in this 2012 romantic- comedy about a man who proposes to his girlfriend, but then unexpected events keep tripping them up as they look to walk down the aisle together. "It's nice to find a romantic comedy with so much respect for both its leads," wrote the New York Daily News' Elizabeth Weitzman. Perfect viewing for insomniacs or those desperately hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa.

Supplied Watch out for the amazing Southern Ocean scenery and wildlife on Go Further South.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Go South (5.30pm, Prime)

New Zealand’s second stab at slow TV could be just the near silent backdrop you need to see you through the rigours of the day. Join the epic 12-hour journey aboard an ocean-going vessel from Bluff, across the Sub Antarctic islands to Antarctica’s Scott Base. Watch out for a glimpse of amazing wildlife and otherworldly landscapes.

A Christmas Story (11.40am, TVNZ2)

Adapted by Jean Shepherd from his 1966 book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, this much-loved 1940s-set, 1983 movie focuses on the misadventures of a young boy named Ralphie as he attempts to convince his parents, teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. “This witty, insightful, hugely enjoyable movie is riven with glorious home truths and a merciful lack of saccharine,” wrote Radio Times’ Sue Heal.

Sascha Steinbach Adele’s album 25 is in the spotlight in the 2015 special Live in London.

Adele: Live in London (12.30pm, Choice)

A 2015 special which sees the popular English singer perform classic tracks, as well as songs from her most recent album 25, and chat to Graham Norton about her career and life-to- date. "Adele not only has a rare cross-generation appeal, but she can talk for Britain in her unreconstructed Tottenham accent and has the best cackling laugh since Sid James," wrote The Telegraph's Bernadette McNulty.

QI (7pm, Prime)

Screening only four years after it first aired in the UK, this festival special of the N series of the popular panel show sees host Sandi Toksvig joined by Alan Davies, Susan Calman, Matt Lucas and Josh Widdicombe to discuss all things Noel. In deference to Toksvig’s heritage, the whole episode has a Danish theme, with the quartet competing to win a traditional Marzipan pig.

Supplied Saoirse Ronan stars in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn (7.30pm, Choice)

Based on Colm Toibin's acclaimed 2009 novel, this is a charming and compelling 2016 drama, anchored by a superb performance from Saoirse Ronan. Luminous yet under-stated, she perfectly captures the nervousness and slow-blossoming of someone getting used to unfamiliar surroundings. Fans of costume dramas will love the attention to detail on display.

The Shawshank Redemption (8.30pm, Three)

Despite barely registering at the box office, Frank Darabont's 1994 adaptation of Stephen King's short story regularly tops "favourite movie" lists and with good reason. Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins make for an unlikely but endearing double act and the against-the-odds story is at once uplifting and beautifully subversive.

Supplied Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins make for an unlikely but endearing double act in The Shawshank Redemption.

Scrooged (8.30pm, Māori TV)

Before Bill Murray honed his holiday-themed comedy schtick in Groundhog Day, he excelled in this 1988 update of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. He plays a cynically selfish TV executive who is haunted by three spirits bearing lessons on Christmas Eve. This is probably the only film to feature Bobcat Goldthwait, Robert Mitchum and the Solid Gold Dancers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (8.55pm, TVNZ2)

Three years after they shocked the world – and saved the universe – Marvel's most manic creations returned for this anarchic 2017 adventure. This time the encounter a man claiming to be Peter’s (Chris Pratt) father (Kurt Russell). From the inspired opening dance number to the – count 'em – five end credit sequences, this is a rollicking, hilarious and surprisingly emotional blockbusting experience.