Bridgerton: Why Netflix's sassy, saucy drama might just be Shondaland's best

REVIEW: Shondaland has never been my dramatic home of choice.

Perhaps burned by the flights of fancy taken by Grey’s Anatomy in its third season, I’ve steered clear of Shonda Rimes’ particular brand of soapy, glossy television.

I appreciate that her shows have helped give the likes of Kerry Washington and Viola Davis the regular spotlight their talents deserve and kept Kiwi Martin Henderson gainfully employed, but I’ve always felt there are better examples of each genre Rimes and her team have tackled. ER, St Elsewhere and New Amsterdam have all delivered the medicine better, 9-1-1 has a better feel for firefighting (although is just as prone to going over the top as Station 13) and The Good Wife/Fight is an infinitely superior take on both contemporary American law and politics than either How to Get Away With Murder or Scandal.

So it was with some degree for trepidation that I viewed the production company’s foray into British costume drama.

I’m delighted to report that Bridgerton (which debuts on Netflix on Christmas Day) might just be Shondaland’s finest – and wickedest – creation yet.

Maybe it’s the freedoms of working for the streaming service, rather than network television, but there’s a scabrousness, sarcasm and storytelling verve that hasn’t always been present in her productions. It also might be the source material, Julia Quinn’s mega-popular noughties series of historical romance novels.

Supplied Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton is destined to be the star of the 1813 social season, until an unexpected rival ruins her plans.

As with those books, the setting here is Regency England. It’s Grosvenor Square, 1813 and two households perhaps not quite both alike in dignity are preparing for the upcoming social season.

While three of Baron Featherington’s Misses (Prudence, Penelope and Philippa) are “being foistered upon the marriage market like sorrowful sows by their tasteless, tactless Mama” (as the Julie Andrews-voiced narration so sardonically puts it), only Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) has been put forward from the famed Bridgertons.

Tensions are high as they and 200 other young ladies are presented to the Queen, a moment when even a glimmer of displeasure could send someone’s stock plummeting to unthinkable depths. When it’s all over, it’s Daphne who emerges as “the diamond of the first water”, a belief hammered home by the emergence of a new “society paper” that proclaims it. Penned by the mysterious Lady Whistledown, it’s a scandal sheet that dares to list its subject “by name, in full”.

With endorsements both royal and local rag, Daphne’s parlour is expected to be full of suitors the day after the prestigious Danbury Ball – only, it isn’t. Instead, an unlikely contender has stolen the limelight.

Netflix Bridgerton has a scabrousness, sarcasm and storytelling verve that hasn’t always been present in Shondaland productions.

Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) has been sent from the countryside to live with her cousins the Featheringtons. Having come of age on a farm and only able to muster a four figure dowry, Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) just hopes having a fourth charge to look after won’t detract from her own trio’s chances. “I doubt if she’s more presentable than the animals she has tended for,” she sniffily dismisses.

However, that assessment proves to be far from the truth, with eligible (and ineligible) men instantly smitten by her exotic beauty. While such an unexpected rival rocks Daphne and her mother Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), they’re not helped by their own kin. Daphne’s oldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is insistent on managing her social calendar and vetting potential suitors, a situation, which coupled with Marina’s impact, quickly leaves Daphne with few options and ultimately only one, very undesirable choice.

With its animated titles, simmering jealousies, sibling issues, forbidden loves and heaving bosoms (decolletage is definitely de rigueur here), you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled into a Game of Thrones sequel (and there’s definitely at least one mother-of-dragons contender on display). There’s also definitely a similar frisson about the cutthroat social scene of Grosvenor Square as there was in the political machinations of Westeros (although words rather than swords are the weapons of choice).

Supplied Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), centre, causes an unexpected stir when she arrives in London from the countryside.

Deep down though, Bridgerton is simply a sumptuous looking, wittily written and intrigue filled costume drama.

Andrews’ narration does a superb job of both setting the scene and occasionally, deliciously undercutting the action, while the cast of diverse, colourful characters work because, while some of the faces are familiar, none are saddled with baggage from previous productions. That helps the audience to immerse themselves in this world.

The music is also a masterstroke. Listen carefully and you’ll discover that trio or quartet aren’t playing period hits from the show’s era – they’re familiar tunes from now.

It all adds up to a delightful period dramedy, if not quite as intoxicatingly outrageous as The Great, that will have you going “thank you, next”, as the credits briefly roll and the following episode (there are eight in all in this initial season) tees up.

Certainly, on this early evidence, Shondaland and Netflix are onto a winner.