Are these the top five Shortland Street Christmas cliffhangers of all time?

Another Christmas, another round of death and destruction in Ferndale.

It’s almost become a running joke: No matter who or what you are, if you want to see in the new year, Shortland Street is not the place to be.

From embezzlement, wrongful imprisonment, serial killers and incest (yes, really), the annual Christmas cliffhanger episodes are rarely joyous affairs. But they make for great telly.

TVNZ/Screenshot This Christmas, Chris Warner is trying to cope with the death of his son, Phoenix.

As 2020 comes to an end with Chris Warner grappling with his grief for his dead son, Phoenix, it seems like the perfect time to pick the top five cliffhangers from the past 28 years.

1994 – The first one

Technically, there was no cliffhanger for the soap’s first two years, as the show didn’t take a break over the festive season. So this was the first real shocking end-of-year episode, and it had it all.

Supplied Love's young dream was interrupted in the first Christmas cliffhanger by Stuart Nielson, played by Martin Henderson.

Hone was up on manslaughter charges when he defended himself against a violent attack, and hospital PA Jenny was shocked to find out she was pregnant.

And, of course, there was the moment that stopped a nation: Stuart tried to stop the wedding of lovebirds Kirsty and Lionel on the advice of his pretty average brother, Darryl. Gasp.

1995 – The best one

Personally, this is my benchmark for all cliffhangers, for all shows, for all time. There were highs, truly heartbreaking lows, and moments where jaws absolutely hit the floor.

Supplied Theresa Healey played Carmen, who died in the 1995 end-of-year special.

Things were far from festive as a truck drove straight into the hospital, taking out Kirsty and Carmen on the way through. Kirsty ended up in a coma, and it seemed like Carmen had a very lucky escape.

But this is Shortland Street, so things are never that straightforward. After boyfriend and baby daddy Guy Warner popped the question, Carmen died of a brain aneurysm with literally the next breath. Oh, and Kirsty woke up from her coma, but kicked hubby Lionel in the guts when she said she had amnesia and couldn’t remember him.

1998 – The villainous one

The late 1990s was the true heyday of Shorty villains. Not happy with just one bad guy floating around the hospital, in 1998, the Shortland Street writers decided to have two of them battle it out for the title of The Nastiest Newbie.

First, there was the slimy Oscar, who was in big trouble when Fergus found out he’d raped Minnie and Rachel uncovered the millions of dollars he’d been stealing from the hospital. Luckily, he was nowhere to be found – until Minnie discovered his dead body on her dining room floor.

Meanwhile, Lionel made the mistake of proposing to MacKenzie, completely unaware she was a little bit evil, since she was actually the one who’d killed Oscar and would eventually go on to blow up the hospital, even kind of chasing Lionel to his death.

South Pacific Pictures Shortland Street's original cast, before Christmas cliffhangers were a yearly tradition.

2007 – The ‘Oh, finally’ one

This one showed exactly how much planning and time goes into setting these episodes up. After months and months and months of murdering unsuspecting hospital staff, the Ferndale Strangler was unmasked … Surprise, it was nice-guy nurse Joey Henderson.

He was revealed to the audience after six months of mystery and deadly decisions, when he tried to strangle the object of his affection, Tania Jeffries. Of course it didn’t stop his murderous spree, which was, hands down, one of the most talked about storylines in the show’s history.

Fun fact: Just days after he was revealed to be the Ferndale Strangler, I bumped into actor Johnny Barker, who played Joey, in a hospital ward. One of us remembered Shortland Street isn’t real. And the other shrieked like a scared baby and ran in the opposite direction.

south pacific pictures One year, it was revealed Rangi and Donna were actually half-brother and sister.

2015 – The longest one

Clocking in as a 90-minute triple episode, this one takes the cake for the longest cliffhanger.

There were fraud claims (Drew reckoned Margaret was skimming off the hospital), kidnapping and hostage dramas and threats of mass shootings (Drew was shot by the unhinged dad of a patient who kept the whole hospital locked in the cafe and who also shot Good Kiwi Bloke Len Cooper).

Boyd and Harper had to postpone their wedding because of the chaos, but Dayna and George did get hitched (somehow), and then Drew got shot again by a mystery gunman (or woman). No wonder they needed an hour and a half.

The special mention ones

It would be a crime if we failed to mention 1997, if only for the unusual accidental (and then later not so accidental) incest storyline between Rangi and Donna, and 2005, where the highlight of the whole episode was an all-staff performance of The Exponents’ Why Does Love Do This To Me. Only in Ferndale.