The best new shows and movies on Disney+ right now

SOUL (December 26)

From Pixar – the studio that brought you Inside Out – comes another high-concept heartwarmer, this one about a teacher who accidently enters The Big Before, the place where new souls go to get their personalities before they land in a baby.

In an effort to get back to his ordinary life, he teams up with a soul who doesn’t understand the appeal of being human. Reckon there might be a lesson in there for both of them?

With voice talent including Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Kiwi Rachel House, Soul would have all the makings of a surefire holiday hit, if it was playing in cinemas. As it is, it will be a streaming favourite.

Disney Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx voices the main character in Disney+’s Boxing Day release Soul.

MARVEL’S RUNAWAYS (December 25)

Disney Marvel's Runaways, diverse in both race and superhuman ability.

Six teenagers from varied backgrounds (by which I mean, one is part-alien, one is telepathic and one has superhuman strength, as much as that they are racially diverse) band together to fight a gang of supervillains: Their parents.

Two seasons of high-rating YA fun here.

MISS PEREGRINE’S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN (December 25)

N/A Tim Burton’s sumptuous, slightly sinister film stars The Luminaries’ Eva Green.

Tim Burton directing Eva Green in a slightly sinister fantasy sounds like a recipe for success and in lots of ways, it is. While this film doesn’t have the anchoring off-beat hero of Burton’s best – Edward Scissorhands or Beetlejuice, for example – it creates a sumptuously gorgeous, immersive world and offers up plenty of fun.

HAMILTON (Current)

Disney Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays Alexander Hamilton, left, and Phillipa Soo portrays Eliza Hamilton in the filmed version of the Broadway hit.

The biggest Broadway sensation of the century so far is the story of the US founding fathers, but don’t let that put you off; you don’t need to know, or even particularly care, about the colonisation of the US to enjoy Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s impeccably accomplished and totally unique musical uses rap, R&B, pop and soul and a diverse cast to bring this 18th century story onto the modern stage.

Does it lose something to watch the stage show on TV? Probably.

But it could be awhile until we see a major stage production like this in New Zealand, so go ahead and take the experience where you can get it.

CLASSIC WATCH: THE TOY STORY FRANCHISE

Disney Toy Story 4 is the last entry in one of the best film franchises in history.

The four films in the most consistently excellent film franchise since Back to the Future (that is objective fact don’t @ me) aren’t Christmas movies per se, but the stories do embody many of the lessons we’re trying to impart at this time of year: Kindness, diversity, the power of friendship and teamwork.

They’re beautifully produced and have barely aged – even the 1995 original, the first fully CGI feature, looks fresh today – and the scripts are pitched in such a way that they appeal to anyone old enough to watch a film.

Plus, there are four of them.

That’s the whole of Boxing Day, if you need it to be, or a whole rainy day of the school holidays.