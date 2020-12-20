Trump reportedly discussed The Apprentice revival as he gets ready to leave White House

Donald Trump has reportedly been asking aides what they think about The Apprentice.

A new report indicates that Donald Trump has had private discussions about the possibility of rebooting his reality TV show The Apprentice.

Two sources who are familiar with Trump’s conversations told the Daily Beast that he has referred to the show in recent weeks, in what appears to be a private concession of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Trump allegedly asked aides questions like “How would you like to see The Apprentice come back?” and “Remember The Apprentice?”

NBC first aired the reality show in 2004, where contestants competed to work for Trump.

It ultimately became a hit, earning Trump over $400 million during his 11 years with the series, according to a New York Times report.

It’s unknown if Trump is actually contemplating a revival, or how much he’s discussed the idea with producer and creator Mark Burnett.

A spokesman for Burnett told the Daily Beast that it was “not true” that he’d spoken with Trump about a new TV show.

It’s also unclear if NBC or another network would want to broadcast a show starring Trump, as he will likely be hit with a number of legal investigations once his term is over.

Trump has reportedly revisited the idea of an Apprentice reboot before. Last year, the outlet revealed that he had spoken with Burnett about creating a political version of the show.

Trump later denied such conversations, tweeting that the story was “fake reporting.”