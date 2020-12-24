What to watch on TVNZ OnDemand this week

The BBC's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is one of the most beloved TV costume dramas of all time.

Pride and Prejudice

Oh Mr Darcy! If you throw the title of this mini-series into Google, the first thing you’ll see is Colin Firth, a little wet and wild after a dip in the lake.

It’s truly iconic.

But this BBC six-parter is more than lusty aristocrats and their poor swimwear choices. Absolutely the love story that sparked 100 love stories, this is the ultimate version of Jane Austen’s classic and all other versions will forever be poor imitations.

BBC Despite Colin Firth’s iconic performance as Mr Darcy, Pride and Prejudice offers more than just lusty aristocrats and their poor swimwear choices.

READ MORE:

* 'Are you real?': A five- and four-year-old interview Sesame Street's Grover

* Twenty-five years on, we're all still looking for Mr Darcy

* Lights, Camera, Action-packed TV locations in the UK you can visit

* World Book Day: Five great TV adaptations

* The man who turned Colin Firth into a sex symbol



Supplied Sesame Street is back to guide kids through the weirdness in the world right now.

Sesame St

Few shows can claim they have thrived for 48 seasons.

Even fewer, when the target audience (stereotypically) has the attention span of a flea. It’s why Sesame Street is such an oddity.

While Grover, Big Bird and Cookie Monster have been absent from our screens for a while, they are back!

Along with celebrity guests like John Legend, Lucy Liu and Josh Groban, the familiar fluffy faces will guide kids through the weirdness in the world right now, delivering lessons on kindness, respect and why it’s okay to be different.

Supplied Reef Break makes government relations sound very exciting, with Poppy Montgomery’s Cat Chambers encountering a string of criminals and high-octane adventures.

Reef Break

Poppy Montgomery (Without A Trace) stars at the wonderfully named Cat Chambers, with an even more wonderful job description: thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise.

This new OnDemand series makes government relations sound very exciting, with a string of criminals and high-octane adventures, along with old friends and ex-lovers that probably wouldn’t pass the security checks of real parliamentary privilege.

Supplied Love, Nina is funny, fish-out-of-water stuff.

Love, Nina

Nick Hornby has written some of the best books that have been turned into films (High Fidelity, About A Boy), but this comedy/drama sees the novelist adapt the award-winning book by Nina Stibbe into a mini-series.

Set in 1982, Nina is a 20-year-old who moves to London for a job as a nanny for a single mum (the always fab Helena Bonham Carter).

It’s funny, fish-out-of-water stuff, and it’s well worth settling in for the five episodes.

Supplied The Good, The Bad, The Hungry looks at the fierce rivalry that the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Competition creates.

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

Is there anything more representative of Christmas time than eating a bit too much? What if chowing down was your bread-and-butter, so to speak?

For the two competitors at the heart of this ESPN documentary, the stakes are high as they confront their years-long rivalry on the biggest stage: the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Competition.

War has never tasted this good.