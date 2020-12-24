Amazon Prime Video: The best shows and movies to watch right now

Sylvie’s Love

Tessa Thompson shines in everything she does; she played the scene-stealing Valkyrie in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, and gave a beautiful, but criminally under seen performance in the 2018 drama Little Woods.

She takes the titular role in Sylvie’s Love, a love story set in the jazz scene during a hot New York summer in 1957.

Playing a young woman whose path collides with a talented saxophonist named Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), Sylvie’s Love swirls with music, romance, and the “electric chemistry” between its leads, according to The Guardian.

Amazon Prime Video Tessa Thompson headlines Sylvie's Love.

Supplied Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan returns for the fifth season of Luther.

Luther (Season 5)

The BBC is certainly not lacking in riveting crime dramas, but this is arguably one of their best, with Idris Elba giving an unforgettable performance as the titular troubled detective.

Luther stands apart from the pack for its psychological thriller elements; it’s as much a cop show, as it is an exploration into the very nature of what drives normal people to do bad things.

Season five arrives on Amazon Prime on the last day of the year, and it marks the return of Ruth Wilson as the inscrutable quasi-villain Alice Morgan.

AP Sarah Silverman is one of the top comedians saying farewell to 2020 in Yearly Departed.

Yearly Departed

2020 was a heaping trash fire of a year, there’s no denying.

What better way to send it off than laughing in the face of it entirely with the help of some of the funniest voices in comedy?

Yearly Departed is a “funeral for the year 2020” in which top comedians say farewell to the year that was, with Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) hosting Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Natasha Legerro, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell and Ziwe.

supplied Jennifer Connelly stars in Requiem For a Dream.

Requiem For a Dream

Darren Aronofsky is either a genius, or an annoyance, depending on what kind of films you’re into.

At the very least, his films are experiences, as evidenced by this drama, one of his early classics. With an incredible cast that includes Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly and Marlon Wayans, Requiem For a Dream takes a trip into the drug-induced nightmares of four Coney Island residents.

It’s hypnotic, intense and unforgettable – but perhaps not your average, light holiday viewing.

Supplied The Wind analyses the terror of loneliness in unfamiliar environments.

The Wind

Indie horror fans will be interested in this, a western-horror hybrid which borrows elements of the genre from similar tales such as The Witch and The Babadook.

Starring Caitlin Gerrard as a woman living in isolation with her husband on the American prairies in the 19th century, The Wind analyses the terror of loneliness in unfamiliar environments; Variety praised it as “a convincingly feminist melding of western legend and cabin-in-the-woods horror”.