The best shows and movies to watch on Neon right now

Take Home Pay is now streaming on Neon.

Take Home Pay

This is a feel good comedy about two brothers who fly to New Zealand from Samoa for seasonal work.

Their dreams of making money in the land of milk and honey all start coming true, but disaster strikes when their savings are stolen.

Cue madcap adventure and plenty of physical comedy through kiwifruit fields, bush and beach, following a trail from small town to big smoke.

Populated with a very funny, understated cast, many of the laughs emanate from the natural charm of Togifa Fepulea’I as bumbling private investigator Bob Titilo.

Genuinely refreshing and a testament to the talent of writer-director Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa.

Supplied With Murder on Middle Beach, Madison Hamburg directed a docuseries about his own family.

Murder on Middle Beach

There are moments watching this docuseries when you think perhaps you shouldn’t be watching.

You become increasingly sceptical the narrator should be sharing his story, and it doesn’t feel like it will end well.

It follows Madison Hamburg, an eager, earnest late-20s man trying to find out why his mother was murdered more than a decade ago.

The brutal homicide shook his small town community, but when Madison begins to ask questions, his father warns him there are things he’s better off not knowing.

Secrets and lies begin to arise, as does the feeling that no-one is going to enjoy the truth of this story.

Supplied Legends of Awesomeness continues the adventures of Kung Fu Panda and friends.

Legends of Awesomeness

I was today years old when I found out there is a serial adaptation of Kung Fu Panda. Three seasons worth.

The unmistakable voice of Jack Black rips out during the opening credits, but once the story begins, the only original cast member remaining is Lucy Liu as Viper.

The small screen substitutes are suitably sufficient though and there’s plenty to enjoy about this mindless, background, action comedy. Especially for kids.

Episodes are self-contained adventures, with our fun-loving panda protagonist running missions from his Jade Palace base where he lives with the Furious Five and Master Shifu.

Supplied Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Paul Walter Hauser team up for Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.

Richard Jewell

After more than 40 films as director, the indefatigable Clint Eastwood tells the story of an overzealous security guard who foils a bomb attack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in this 2019 drama.

Initially hailed a hero, Richard Jewell quickly becomes a suspect and his natural instincts highlight the most suspicious parts of his personality.

Naïve and quickly becoming his own worst enemy, he employs assistance from Sam Rockwell, who swings big as his good-hearted attorney. Jon Hamm makes his FBI agent seem myopic and banal and Paul Walter Hauser steals the show, stepping up in the title role of a lifetime.

Supplied The Leftovers asks, what would happen if two per cent of the world's population suddenly vanished?

The Leftovers

The premise of this series seemed strange when it first emerged in 2014, but since the pandemic, it holds substantially more conceptual weight.

When two per cent of the population vanish, the remaining 98 have to deal not only with grief, but with all the other emotions that come with not having closure.

It always seemed like too low a number to be appropriately dramatic, but now it’s clear that losing two per cent of the population is losing a lot of people you care about.

A perennial favourite, eternally relevant and one of the most satisfying science fiction/drama series in recent times, it makes great holiday immersion viewing with a perfect, three-season arc.