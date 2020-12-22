MediaWorks fined for 'offensive and harmful' Sean Plunket interview with iwi about level 4 lockdown roadblock

Sean Plunket had a short-lived stint on the BSA board, is a veteran broadcaster and current Magic Talk host.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has reprimanded MediaWorks, fining it $3000 and ordering an on-air apology, for an “offensive and harmful” interview between its Magic Talk host Sean Plunket​ and a spokesman from Te Whānau ā Apanui.

The BSA said Plunket amplified racism, misinformed listeners, ridiculed Te Tiriti and was insulting to Te Whānau ā Apanui.

The spokesman, Louis Rapihana, had been coordinating roadblocks during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown to discourage non-essential travel that could potentially have brought the virus into Te Whānau ā Apanui rohe (territory).

He called into Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket for an interview which the BSA said contained a “high level of vitriol”.

In its ruling, the authority said broadcasters required “a high level of condemnation, often with an element of malice or nastiness” to breach the standard. It concluded Plunket exceeded that standard with aggressive questioning, insinuations the iwi were “bullies”, and in particular his suggestion they did not care about child abuse.

The BSA was critical of his “apparent ridicule of Māori rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, and said his broadcast views “reflected ignorance at a level that is offensive and harmful to Māori”.

MediaWorks responded to the BSA, agreeing that some of the broadcast was “troubling”, but it said there was public value in his “robust” questioning, and he was well known for his “provocative and adversarial style”.

“We accept the decision by the Broadcasting Standards Authority and understand the comments made during this live broadcast caused distress, and for that we apologise,” it told Stuff.

In response to the complaint, it defended Plunket’s questioning about child abuse, saying Māori child abuse was a “well established” issue. “We think that more is required to breach this standard than lazy or even incorrect assumptions,” it said.

SUPPLIED Te Whānau-ā-Apanui closed its borders to non-essential travellers during Level 4 lockdown.

Plunket said on air that roadblocks were “all about separatism”, and repeatedly accused the iwi of acting illegally. Police had supported the roadblocks, but Plunket accused the iwi of being “highwaymen”.

He said, “Have you ever considered this sort of intervention… on an issue like child abuse amongst your population?” But the authority and MediaWorks said Plunket had not done research to justify such a question.

In a statement, the authority said it was fining MediaWorks and condemned Plunket’s interview.

“We consider Mr Plunket’s tone, dismissiveness, repeated interruptions of Mr Rapihana and the comments he made following the interview, were either intended to encourage harmful tropes and views, or reflected ignorance at a level that is offensive and harmful to Māori,” it said.

Plunket is veteran broadcaster, who had a short stint on the BSA board. He started as a talkback host on Magic Talk when the station launched last year.

“The broadcaster felt the segment did not contain a ‘high level of vitriol’. We disagree,” the authority said in its decision released on Tuesday.

Dr Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungungu) submitted that Plunket’s interview perpetuated an ill-informed view that respecting Māori rights, and forming Treaty partnerships, “undermines our society”.

The fine would be paid to the Crown, and the BSA said an on air statement should also be read “given the high level of harm” it said the interview caused.

Rapihana has also been approached for comment.

Plunket resigned from the BSA, without once sitting on the board, after controversially tweeting asking if anyone felt pity for Harvey Weinstein in 2017.