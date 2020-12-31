Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas: A minor Aardman masterpiece hits Netflix

Shaun The Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas is now streaming on Netflix

REVIEW: Piella Bakewell, Lord Victor Quartermaine, Feathers McGraw, Queen Victoria.

Aardman Animation has produced some memorable villains over the past three decades.

The ones featured in the 2015 half-hour short Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (which has recently dropped on Netflix) might not be as nefarious as that quartet, but Hector, Raul and Fernando certainly cause plenty of mayhem.

How the trio of llamas end up at Mossy Bottom Farm is told, as usual, via the Aardman tradition of perfectly pitched storytelling, brilliantly executed stop-motion animation and a terrific sense of comedic timing.

The Farmer and Bitzer’s hopes of County Fair cake-making glory are dashed when the Andean triumvirate escape their pan-pipe blowing handler and munch their way through the sponge and buttercream-based contenders.

Once brought back under the control, the threesome are corralled into the auction room, where they are set to be sold to the highest bidder.

Unbeknownst to our intrigued Mossy Bottom duo, however, a stowaway has accompanied them on their day trip. The mischievous Shaun couldn’t resist the chance for a change of scene. Now spotted by Bitzer, as the faithful pooch attempts to attract the farmer’s attention, he inadvertently starts a bidding war between them for the llamas. While they realise their error before the gavel drops, a sneaky intervention by Shaun seals the deal and ensures Mossy Bottom has three new residents.

It’s a move he almost instantly regrets. While their South American soccer skills provide plenty of entertainment and delight, their voracious eating and recklessness certainly do not.

When a joyride on the farm’s quadbike ends in the sheep’s barn being nearly destroyed, not only are they forced to temporarily sleep outside, but they ensure it’s Shaun who is most definitely out in the cold, as his ovine colleagues make it clear that either the llamas go, or he does.

Supplied Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas is fun for all the family, from the scene-setting delights of the opening stanza to the fabulous last-minute sting in this tale.

Filled with memorable moments, plenty of visual invention and physical humour, The Farmer’s Llamas, made immediately after the peerless first Shaun the Sheep movie, is another solid slice of Aardman entertainment.

Wordless, although most certainly not silent, regular Shaun the Sheep series director Jay Grace’s tale is most certainly fun for all the family, from the scene-setting delights of the opening stanza to the fabulous last-minute sting in this tale.