Amazon's The Stand, Netflix's Swear Words among January's must see TV shows

Gone are the days when January was a simply a dumping ground for endless repeats and failed series. This month offers plenty of choice for those long summer evenings and when you want to escape the heat.

Free-to-air options include a new series of Junior MasterChef (Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays on TVNZ2 from January 4), Doctor Foster spin-off Life, David Attenborough-narrated documentary show A Perfect Planet (both January 10, TVNZ1) and the return of Shortland St to TVNZ2 from January 11. Meanwhile, TVNZ OnDemand boasts Kiwi shows Good Grief (January 4) and Frickin Dangerous Bro...On the Road (January 28), as well new seasons of US dramas Prodigal Son and The Resident (January 13).

Over on Sky, Discovery debuted Dodgeball Thunderdome on January 3 and has the second season of A Discovery of Witches from January 10, while Amazon Prime Video’s line-up includes the return of American Gods on January 11 and the debut of Star Trek: Lower Decks on January 22. AppleTV+ has the second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant (January 15) and Israeli mini-series Losing Alice (January 22), while Netflix’s new additions include teen fantasy Fate: The Winx Saga (January 22), the third installment of animated show Disenchantment (January 15) and true crime series Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (January 13).

However, after looking through all the schedules, Stuff has come up with this list of the 12 shows you should check out before the summer holidays end.

Supplied Black Narcissus, the 10th season of Taskmaster and The Stand are among the great new shows headed our way this month.

FX Gemma Arterton and Alessandro Nivola join forces for Black Narcissus.

Black Narcissus (January 4, SoHo/Neon)

Loosely based on the 1939 Rumer Godden novel of the same name (which also spawned a memorable 1947 movie), this 1934-set, three-part mini-series is about a nun who is sent to establish a branch of her order in Himayalas. Unfortunately, she is distracted by a World War I veteran she meets there.

Gemma Arterton heads an impressive cast that also includes Alessandro Nivola, Jim Broadbent, Gina McKee and, in her final role before her death in September, Diana Rigg. “Psychologically intense and erotically charged,” wrote TV Guide’s Matt Roush.

Apple TV Hailee Steinfeld returns as Emily Dickinson on January 8.

Dickinson (January 8, Apple TV+)

Hailee Steinfeld returns for another round as the eponymous poet in this comedic reimagining of her life. Series creator Alena Smith says the second season will focus on Emily’s position on fame and how much of her work was written in secret and not published until after her death.

“Steinfeld's performance remains remarkable and complex,” wrote Culturess’ Lacy Baugher.

Supplied Ethan Hawke plays abolitionist John Brown in The Good Lord Bird.

The Good Lord Bird (January 20, SoHo/Neon)

Ethan Hawke headlines this seven-part, mid-19th Century-set drama. He plays abolitionist John Brown, who takes in an enslaved boy as a member of his family.

“It’s an unusual thing: a smart, starry treatment of serious historical events that manages to retain a sense of humour without losing heart or gravitas,” wrote The Independent’s Ed Cumming.

Netflix Nicolas Cage is the host of Netflix’s History of Swear Words.

History of Swear Words (January 5, Netflix)

Nicolas Cage hosts this docuseries, which, as its title suggests, explores the origins, usage and cultural impact of specific curse words.

As well as etymology experts and historians, interview subjects include entertainers like Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and Jim Jefferies.

Supplied Keeley Hawes headlines Honour.

Honour (January 18, UKTV)

This two-part ITV drama depicts the investigation into the real-life disappearance of Banaz Mahmod. Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes plays Caroline Goode, the head of Team 16 of the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Serious Crime Command, who lead the ensuing search.

“Honour possesses a quiet authenticity that comes partly from Hawes – her performance is a study in controlled anguish – and partly from the way it was brought to television,” wrote The Guardian’s Chitra Ramaswamy.

TVNZ Elmo finally has his own talk show.

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (January 8, TVNZ OnDemand)

Sesame Street spinoff which sees the relentlessly upbeat monster interviewing a series of studio guests who include Jimmy Fallon, The Jonas Brothers, Blake Lively and John Oliver.

“It's a clever, charming concept, executed with the Workshop's customary care and craft,” wrote The AV Club’s Erik Adams.

Amazon Prime Video James Marsden is one of the survivors in the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

The Stand (January 15, Amazon Prime Video)

Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Greg Kinnear star in this adaptation of Stephen King’s dark fantasy, first published in 1978. Set five months after a bioengineered super flu strain wiped out 99 percent of the world’s population, it follows a group of survivors who come together to try and start over in what will become a struggle between good and evil.

“That it succeeds is a testament to its author, the durability of his vision and the adaptability of his imagination,” wrote San Francisco Chronicle’s Chris Vognar.

TVNZ The Taskmaster series 10 contestants and hosts.

Taskmaster (January 17, Duke)

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back for the 10th season of this magnificent British panel show. The quintet of poor unfortunates undertaking a series of madcap challenges this time around are Johnny Vegas, Daisy May Cooper, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring.

Preceded a week earlier by a special, one-off New Year’s Treat, featuring John Hannah, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nicola Coughlan, Rylan Clark-Neal and Shirley Ballas.

TVNZ Top Gear looks a little different this time around.

Top Gear (January 11, TVNZ1)

New day and channel for this beloved BBC magazine-style motorcar series. Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and former England cricketer Freddy Flintoff are back with more mayhem and fast driving antics.

This time around they’ll be tackling a giant “Wall of Death” in old insurance write-offs, downhill skiing in holiday hire cars, unveiling a go-anywhere fully electric powered ice-cream van for the 21st century and attempting to survive 24 hours in their cars – in Bolton.

TVNZ In Us, Tom Hollander's character embarks on a trip of a lifetime in order to save his marriage.

Us (January 8, TVNZ1)

Based on the 2014 novel by David Nicholls, this four-part BBC drama sees Tom Hollander playing a man trying to win back his wife’s (Saskia Reeves) affections on a trip of a lifetime, after she announces she’s planning to leave him.

“Hollander is superb as a man baffled by the need for change,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

Disney Two minor Marvel players get the own show in WandaVision.

WandaVision (January 15, Disney+)

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprise their Marvel roles as Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in this mini-series set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Living in the town of Westview, the pair try to blend into suburban life, while also trying to conceal their powers. But as they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, the couple suspect things are not as they seem. Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn co-star.

Supplied Kevin Costner plays Yellowstone's ranching patriarch John Dutton.

Yellowstone (January 3, Neon)

Kevin Costner headlines this sprawling US drama, which first began screening in 2018. It focuses on the Montana-based Dutton family, owners of one of the biggest ranches in North America, and the friends and foes who threaten their livelihood.

“A compelling study of power, while it chews on what really makes a cowboy,” wrote Roger Ebert.com’s Nick Allen.