Disney's Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Netflix's Rojo among great shows to watch

AGE OF SAMURAI: BATTLE FOR JAPAN (NETFLIX)

This six-part documentary series details Japan’s turbulent times in the 16th century. That’s a part of the country’s history known as the Sengoku period, when near-constant civil war, political intrigue and social upheaval dominated. Features commentary by historians and re-enactments of key moments.

“It’s standard stuff on both sides – historians and academics providing the context on Japan’s history, culture, and traditions, and the drama is as bold and bloody as possible to tie a little bow on the drier material. It’s an effective blend and works mightily well, though in large part because the story itself, beginning in 1551 with the death of Oda Nobuhide, is so fascinating,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Jonathon Wilson.

ALLEN V. FARROW (NEON)

Featuring almost forensic detail, heartwrenching testimony and bitter recriminations, Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s investigation is best described as this year’s Leaving Neverland.

As Wood Allen and ex-wife Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow puts it in the opening moments, “there has been so much misinformation, lies and obfuscation. I’ve been subject to doubt, scrutiny and humiliation, as well as sleepless nights and panic attacks”. Her aim is to set the record straight and, in one of many magnificent soundbites, tells us, “no matter what you think you know – it’s just the tip of the iceberg”.

Yes, with Allen and his supporters unsurprisingly choosing not to be involved in the production, Allen v. Farrow is definitely not a cold-eyed, dispassionate look at the facts. Emotions are very much on display and every viewer will have their own take on mother and daughter Farrow’s heartfelt testimony.

Supplied Sky Rojo, ZeroZeroZero and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are among the great new shows available to stream this week.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's Call My Agent, TVNZ's Resident Alien among great new shows to stream

* Kiwi-shot Shadow in the Cloud, Netflix's Red Dot among February's must see movies

* Losing Alice: Why Apple's audacious thriller is one of summer's hottest shows

* Belushi: Intimate, fascinating look at a Hollywood star who left us far too soon

* The Stand: Amazon's timely Stephen King adaptation fails to live up to the book



Netflix Behind Her Eyes is now streaming on Netflix.

BEHIND HER EYES (NETFLIX)

If you were a fan of British thrillers like Doctor Foster, Deadwater Fell and The Deceived, then it’s likely you’ll fall for Netflix’s latest offering.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part story is very much a psychological drama filled with twists, turns and plenty of tumult. Screenwriter Steve Lightfoot brings the same sense of character-driven tension building with a hint of dreamlike surreality to Eyes that made his TV adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter such a hypnotic hit.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (DISNEY+)

Marvel fans who found WandaVision’s sitcom and time-hopping theatrics a little too noodle-scratching will welcome the return to more traditional action here. Likewise, if the recent MCU left-turns towards multiverses and shape-shifting aliens has left you cold, then you’ll be delighted with this more down-to-Earth approach. We’re back on the familiar, paranoid political thriller territory of the Captain America trilogy.

An opening, action-packed salvo above Tunisia almost feels more Mandalorian in style – and just as thrilling – as point-of-view shots and vertiginous cinematography draw you into a breathtaking chase to stop the abduction of a high-profile asset. Just as quickly though, the tone shifts to domestic dramas and character re-establishment, as we meet as a cadre of new characters who now inhabit our two Marvel sidekicks’ personal universes. We know it won’t be long though before events bigger than themselves will require them back on duty and the trailer has already hinted at the return of beloved bit-players (both good and more nefarious) not seen since Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is now streaming on Disney+.

THE GULF (THREE NOW)

At times, there is a sense of this Kiwi crime series magpie-ing from similar dark cop dramas from around the globe – a plot-thread straight out of Broadchurch here, a character relationship eerily similar to Prodigal Son there, Shetland’s windswept, isolated backdrop seemingly everywhere and aesthetic inspiration from The Killing and other Scandi-noirs throughout (it is a co-production with Scandinavia’s southern border buddies Germany after all).

But, there’s also an organic, Kiwi feel to the set-up of this slow-burner. With its moody skies and varied temperatures, The Gulf’s main Waiheke locations are a character in itself, adding much to the chilly, cool atmosphere of events. Former Shortland Street star Ido Drent and, in particular, Wentworth’s Kate Elliott do a good job of bringing their troubled characters to life, making them not always likeable in their actions, but constantly holding your attention and guessing as to their next moves.

MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE (NETFLIX)

In this new 10-episode reality series, wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes compete to win the hearts and budgets of an eclectic range of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairytale nuptials? Or a dream home?

“The show is essentially a peppy, Hunger Games–esque competition for a couple's life savings,” wrote Glamour magazine’s Christopher Rosa. “Miller and Holmes, enthusiastic and determined, with nearly identical auburn hair, pull out all the stops to win.

Neon ZeroZeroZero is now available to stream on Neon.

SKY ROJO (NETFLIX)

From the creators of the mega popular Money Heist comes this eight-part action-crime-drama about three prostitutes – Coral, Wendy and Gina – who decide they’ve had enough of the Las Novias Club and go on the run.

Described as “Latin pulp”, the series aims to show “the impunity, ambiguity and brutal reality of prostitution, and the psychological portraits of those on both sides of the scale".

“Less about in the grim reality of sexual exploitation, and more about the gaudy thrills of exploitation cinema,” wrote The Guardian’s Ellen E. Jones. “ [It’s] genre entertainment performed at breakneck speeds.”

ZEROZEROZERO (NEON)

Set in the world of drug trafficking, this crime drama quickly establishes its intimate style and vast scope in the absorbing opening episode. We travel to New Orleans, Mexico’s Monterrey and a small village in the Italian region of Calabria, as we meet the buyers, the sellers and the brokers of a large cocaine deal (as well as the authorities who surveil them).

Crafted by an Italian creative trio who include Sicario: Day of the Soldado screenwriter Stefano Sollima and based on the book by Gomorrah author Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero (a title alluding to the purity of the product being transacted) doesn’t shy away from violence – or its consequences – and comes with a warning to prospective audiences that they shouldn’t get too attached to particular characters.

Throw in a terrific cast that includes Gabriel Byrne, Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and The Missing’s Tchéky Karyo, as well as a tension-building, atmospheric score by Scottish post-rockers Mogwai, and the result is highly addictive viewing.