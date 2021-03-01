Neon's Allen v. Farrow, TVNZ's Wellington Paranormal among great shows to watch

ALLEN V. FARROW (NEON)

Featuring almost forensic detail, heartwrenching testimony and bitter recriminations, Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s investigation is best described as this year’s Leaving Neverland.

As Wood Allen and ex-wife Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow puts it in the opening moments, “there has been so much misinformation, lies and obfuscation. I’ve been subject to doubt, scrutiny and humiliation, as well as sleepless nights and panic attacks”. Her aim is to set the record straight and, in one of many magnificent soundbites, tells us, “no matter what you think you know – it’s just the tip of the iceberg”.

Yes, with Allen and his supporters unsurprisingly choosing not to be involved in the production, Allen v. Farrow is definitely not a cold-eyed, dispassionate look at the facts. Emotions are very much on display and every viewer will have their own take on mother and daughter Farrow’s heartfelt testimony.

BEHIND HER EYES (NETFLIX)

If you were a fan of British thrillers like Doctor Foster, Deadwater Fell and The Deceived, then it’s likely you’ll fall for Netflix’s latest offering.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part story is very much a psychological drama filled with twists, turns and plenty of tumult. Screenwriter Steve Lightfoot brings the same sense of character-driven tension building with a hint of dreamlike surreality to Eyes that made his TV adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter such a hypnotic hit.

BURIED BY THE BERNARDS (NETFLIX)

Clearly inspired by our own Casketeers, this new US reality series throws the spotlight on the family behind Memphis’ R. Bernard Funeral Services. There’s Ryan Bernard and his mother Debbie, as well as his daughter Deja and Raegan and “loveable, nutty” Uncle Kevin.

Since 2017, they’ve been offering affordable funeral packages to a community who had struggled to meet the rising costs of farewelling their loved ones.

”A funny and warm look at a family business that we don't often get an inside look at,” wrote Decider’s Joel Keller.

COYOTE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

The Shield’s Michael Chiklis returns to TV for this crime-drama about a recently retired veteran border patrol agent who now finds himself working for the very people he’s spent most of his life trying to keep out.

“The only surprise in Coyote is the quality: It's very good. Sometimes a noir, sometimes a Western, sometimes a tense action thriller and sometimes piquantly funny, Coyote has something for nearly everybody,” wrote Reason Online’s Glenn Garvin.

THE SNOOPY SHOW (APPLE TV+)

Everyone’s favourite cartoon beagle gets his own animated series which promises to showcase all of his bold, beloved personas. That means you can expect to see all-new adventures with Joe Cool: the hippest kid in school, famed armed wrestler the Masked Marvel and a World War I flying ace who is constantly battling the Red Baron.

“It’s a pleasant, funny, weightless affair that manages to evoke the feeling of Charles Schulz’ seminal comic strip, but not its meaning. But hey, Snoopy is fun,” wrote The AV Club’s Kevin Johnson.

TASKMASTER (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

TV’s craziest and most consistently funny panel show is back.

Returning for its 10th regular season, Taskmaster has successfully survived a transition from the UK's Dave channel to Channel 4 with all its anarchic hilarity and madness intact.

In fact, if anything, this latest 10-episode edition is even more outrageous than usual, as a new quintet flail and fail to master some particularly fiendish challenges set by the absurdly tall and magnificently acerbic Greg Davies and his assistant-cum-minion Alex Horne.

TELL ME YOUR SECRETS (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

This 10-part US crime-drama follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past. There’s a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. Created by Call the Midwife writer Harriet Warner, the cast includes The Undoing’s Lily Rabe, The Leftovers’ Amy Brenneman and Legion’s Hamish Linklater.

“Questions of who to trust and how all of these characters connect, not to mention how they react to pressure and how far they will go when cornered, all make Tell Me Your Secrets an engaging watch,” wrote Paste magazine’s Allison Keene.

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Move over Police Ten7, Highway Cops, even Dog Squad: Puppy School, New Zealand's most entertaining law enforcement series is back.

On the evidence of the season three opener, there are still plenty of laughs to be wrung from the mockumentary conceit. This Tim Van Dammen-directed (Mega Time Squad) tale gives the central duo (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) plenty of opportunities to showcase their deadpan delivery skills and penchant for physical humour. It’s true you have to have a certain tolerance for cringe comedy, but with the gag quotient extremely high, there’s something to tickle everyone’s funnybone as the 20 or so minutes fly by.