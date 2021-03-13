Neon's New Amsterdam, TVNZ's Six Angry Women among great shows to stream

EIGHT ANGRY WOMEN (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

It happened in the same 12 months as New Zealand’s Schnapps Election, Poi-E topping the charts and our Olympians winning a record eight golds in Los Angeles. A case that made front page headlines, caused plenty of debate around the country and arguably led to significant law reform the following year. An abduction and assault on a high-profile Kiwi that still remains unsolved today.

On February 1, 1984, renowned playwright, Christchurch’s Court Theatre co-founder and Auckland University drama lecturer Mervyn Thompson thought he was going to meet “Melanie” for an evening rendezvous by the Zoo turnoff at Western Springs. Instead, he was overwhelmed by six women, who abducted him, tied him to a tree and pulled down his pants. The sextet has never been caught, or even identified.

Journalist and film-maker Megan Jones does a terrific job of bringing the volatile atmosphere of that era to life via archival footage, stills, interviews with those who were there and the sparing use of dramatic reconstructions.

GINNY & GEORGIA (NETFLIX)

Billed as a modern day Gilmore Girls, this 10-part drama follows the fortunes of the free-spirited Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin, as they attempt to start a new life in a small town. The twist is 15-year-old Georgia is far more mature than her 30-something mum.

“This is an alternative, fresh take on Gilmore Girls. It's a welcome, wild and dark remake – a modern reimagining,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart.

Supplied Kiwi documentary Six Angry Women and the third season of New Amsterdam are among the new content available to stream this weekend.

READ MORE:

* 76 Days: An intimate, haunting, sobering look at the first months of Covid-19

* Palmer: Why Apple's understated drama might just be Justin Timberlake's finest

* The Dig: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes combine for spellbinding Netflix drama

* Amazon's Soulmates, Netflix's Behind Her Eyes amongst February's must see TV

* Losing Alice: Why Apple's audacious thriller is one of summer's hottest shows



Supplied Keeley Hawes plays Valerie Tozer in It's A Sin.

IT’S A SIN (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Russell T. Davies follows up 2019’s impressive Years and Years with this five-part drama which follows a group of friends, mostly in their late teens and early 20s, who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by HIV/Aids over the ensuing decade. The cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Keeley Hawes and Olly Alexander, who ironically is better known as the lead singer of the band Years and Years.

“It's A Sin is powerful, political, and highly emotional television from one of Britain's most talented television writers... You will laugh, you will cry, you will want to spend just one more night on the dance floor.” wrote The Daily Mirror’s Lewis Knight.

LOSING ALICE (APPLE TV+)

Eight-part, erotic psychological thriller from Israel which tells the story of ambitious 47-year-old film director Alice, who becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old femme-fatale screenwriter called Sophie. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as guilt; jealousy; fear of ageing, rage and the complex relationships women have with each other, says director Sigal Avin.

“For anyone who loves a good story about two equals ripping each other to shreds, Losing Alice has that in spades... Yet the saga that Losing Alice perfects is truly an internal one. This mini-series captures the war between art and life in a way that’s equally self-deprecating and immediately identifiable,” wrote Deadline’s Kayla Cobb.

Acorn TV The Miniaturist is now available to stream on Acorn TV.

THE MINIATURIST (ACORN TV)

Before her award-winning turn in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy starred in this 2017 BBC period thriller based on the popular 2014 book by Jessie Burton.

Set in 1686, it's the story of Nella Oortman (Taylor-Joy) who, after an arranged marriage, arrives in Amsterdam to begin her new life as the wife of wealthy merchant Johannes Brandt. However, when her husband presents her with a wedding gift of a cabinet that is a miniature replica of their home, she slowly realises the tiny creations mirror what is happening within the household and appear to predict the future with disturbing precision.

“The Miniaturist will keep you hooked, and guessing, piece by beautifully handcrafted piece,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

NEW AMSTERDAM (NEON)

With the last series of this hit US medical drama (whose first season’s arrival on Netflix has just earned it a whole new army of Kiwi admirers) truncated by Covid-19 swamping the real life hospitals of New York, events pick up with the worst seemingly over and vaccines now being administered to the hospital’s frontline workers.

But unlike The Resident’s recent one-and-done approach, the effects of the virus still very much linger and look likely to do so throughout upcoming episodes.

Likewise, there are no fevered flights of fancy here (well maybe just a little one, but it doesn’t involve characters long-since disappeared from the show), instead just heartfelt discussions and sobering assessments of what we’ve lost and the difficulties ahead.

Neon and SkyGo The third season of New Amsterdam is now available to stream on Neon and SkyGo.

SOLAR OPPOSITES (DISNEY+)

The creators of Rick and Morty and Star Trek: Lower Decks join forces for this eight-part adult animated sitcom about a family of aliens “from a better world” who are forced to take refuge in middle-America. The line-up of vocal talent includes Thomas Middleditch, Alfred Molina, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Hendricks.

“This is a show that rarely takes its time. Watching things escalate from tiny misunderstandings to disasters threatening to destroy a city or reconstitute the fabric of time and space is this show’s sweet spot,” wrote IndieWire’s Steve Greene.

TRIBES OF EUROPA (NETFLIX)

Set in 2074, this six-part, German sci-fi series focuses on three siblings who set out to change the fate of Europe, after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian, warring tribal micro states who vie for dominance over each other.

“Though it does little that hasn't been seen before, fans of dystopian drama are bound to enjoy Tribes of Europa, which is packed with suspense, bloodshed and power struggles,” wrote Den of Geek's Mollie Davies.