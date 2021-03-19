Netflix's The One, TVNZ's National Treasures among great shows to stream

SIX ANGRY WOMEN (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

It happened in the same 12 months as New Zealand’s Schnapps Election, Poi-E topping the charts and our Olympians winning a record eight golds in Los Angeles. A case that made front page headlines, caused plenty of debate around the country and arguably led to significant law reform the following year. An abduction and assault on a high-profile Kiwi that still remains unsolved today.

On February 1, 1984, renowned playwright, Christchurch’s Court Theatre co-founder and Auckland University drama lecturer Mervyn Thompson thought he was going to meet “Melanie” for an evening rendezvous by the Zoo turnoff at Western Springs. Instead, he was overwhelmed by six women, who abducted him, tied him to a tree and pulled down his pants. The sextet has never been caught, or even identified.

Journalist and film-maker Megan Jones does a terrific job of bringing the volatile atmosphere of that era to life via archival footage, stills, interviews with those who were there and the sparing use of dramatic reconstructions.

GINNY & GEORGIA (NETFLIX)

Billed as a modern day Gilmore Girls, this 10-part drama follows the fortunes of the free-spirited Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin, as they attempt to start a new life in a small town. The twist is 15-year-old Georgia is far more mature than her 30-something mum.

“This is an alternative, fresh take on Gilmore Girls. It's a welcome, wild and dark remake – a modern reimagining,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart.

Supplied The third season of New Amsterdam, National Treasures and The One are among the great new shows to stream this weekend.

READ MORE:

* 76 Days: An intimate, haunting, sobering look at the first months of Covid-19

* Palmer: Why Apple's understated drama might just be Justin Timberlake's finest

* The Dig: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes combine for spellbinding Netflix drama

* Amazon's Soulmates, Netflix's Behind Her Eyes amongst February's must see TV

* Losing Alice: Why Apple's audacious thriller is one of summer's hottest shows



Acorn TV The Miniaturist is now available to stream on Acorn TV.

THE MINIATURIST (ACORN TV)

Before her award-winning turn in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy starred in this 2017 BBC period thriller based on the popular 2014 book by Jessie Burton.

Set in 1686, it's the story of Nella Oortman (Taylor-Joy) who, after an arranged marriage, arrives in Amsterdam to begin her new life as the wife of wealthy merchant Johannes Brandt. However, when her husband presents her with a wedding gift of a cabinet that is a miniature replica of their home, she slowly realises the tiny creations mirror what is happening within the household and appear to predict the future with disturbing precision.

“The Miniaturist will keep you hooked, and guessing, piece by beautifully handcrafted piece,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

NATIONAL TREASURES (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

This is a show that lives up to its name.

A kind of Antiques Roadshow-meets-Get It To Te Papa this had the potential to be this decade’s That’s Fairly Interesting, but is instead something far deeper, resonant and emotionally satisfying. It’s the televisual love child of Jeremy Wells’ The Unauthorised History of New Zealand and James Belich’s The New Zealand Wars we didn’t know we needed.

Aimed at providing an insight into who we are and where we come from, National Treasures invited people from all over Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu to submit their objects, keepsakes and taonga for assessment and discussion as to their cultural and historical value.

An educational, enlightening and emotional watch, gather the whānau together and seek it out as soon as you can.

Neon and SkyGo The third season of New Amsterdam is now available to stream on Neon and SkyGo.

NEW AMSTERDAM (NEON)

With the last series of this hit US medical drama (whose first season’s arrival on Netflix has just earned it a whole new army of Kiwi admirers) truncated by Covid-19 swamping the real life hospitals of New York, events pick up with the worst seemingly over and vaccines now being administered to the hospital’s frontline workers.

But unlike The Resident’s recent one-and-done approach, the effects of the virus still very much linger and look likely to do so throughout upcoming episodes.

Likewise, there are no fevered flights of fancy here (well maybe just a little one, but it doesn’t involve characters long-since disappeared from the show), instead just heartfelt discussions and sobering assessments of what we’ve lost and the difficulties ahead.

THE ONE (NETFLIX)

For the second time in two months, here’s a drama focused on a DNA-based matchmaking service. But while Amazon Prime Video’s Soulmates is an anthology series featuring a smattering of well-known stars (Malin Akerman, Sarah Snook, Charlie Heaton, Betsy Brandt), this eight-part show is very much a British thriller in the vein of Bodyguard, The Capture or Behind Her Eyes.

Based on John Marrs’ 2017 novel of the same name, it’s set in a world where Rebecca Webb’s (Hannah Ware) company has become akin to a cult. Those “matched” have become The One’s most passionate advocates, eulogising how it has transformed their lives. However, the very existence of such a “love test” has led to tension and conflict within relationships.

There’s a touch of the magnificent Years and Years about the interconnected characters, futuristic, but frighteningly potentially realistic conceit and atmosphere of foreboding.

Supplied The One is now available to stream on Netflix.

SOLAR OPPOSITES (DISNEY+)

The creators of Rick and Morty and Star Trek: Lower Decks join forces for this eight-part adult animated sitcom about a family of aliens “from a better world” who are forced to take refuge in middle-America. The line-up of vocal talent includes Thomas Middleditch, Alfred Molina, Tiffany Haddish and Christina Hendricks.

“This is a show that rarely takes its time. Watching things escalate from tiny misunderstandings to disasters threatening to destroy a city or reconstitute the fabric of time and space is this show’s sweet spot,” wrote IndieWire’s Steve Greene.

TRIBES OF EUROPA (NETFLIX)

Set in 2074, this six-part, German sci-fi series focuses on three siblings who set out to change the fate of Europe, after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian, warring tribal micro states who vie for dominance over each other.

“Though it does little that hasn't been seen before, fans of dystopian drama are bound to enjoy Tribes of Europa, which is packed with suspense, bloodshed and power struggles,” wrote Den of Geek's Mollie Davies.