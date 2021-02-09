Stuff podcast Out of My Mind recognised for decreasing stigma of mental illness

A Stuff podcast sharing stories of mental illness and treatment has been recognised for its positive contribution to mental healthcare and reducing stigma about illness.

Out of My Mind received the Sound and Vision Journalism Award at the Mental Health Service Awards in Australia on Monday night, an acknowledgement host Adam Dudding said was “heartwarming”.

Dudding​, who is Stuff’s podcasts director and also presented and produced Out of My Mind, said recording the stories was challenging for him and also those who shared their personal expereinces.

“It was a real privilege to hear these first-person accounts of mental distress and I’m delighted that the award judges recognised the bravery and honesty of the interviewees who were the heart of Out of My Mind,” he said.

Professor Fiona Stanley presented the awards, saying they recognised constructive journalism which had improved the health of Australians and New Zealanders.

Released in 2019, Out of My Mind featured the stories of people who had experienced mental distress during their lives. The seven-part series shared first-hand experiences direct from those who had lived it.

Stuff Stuff podcasts director Adam Dudding hosted and produced Out of My Mind.

The series included an interview with former MP Jami-Lee Ross​, who discussed his suicide attempt.

Ross revealed that the Find My iPhone app led police to him when he was taking steps to end his life, and said his subsequent experience receiving mental healthcare had pushed him to better advocate for funding as a politician.

Monday night marked the 29th year of the Mental Health Service Awards, part of the MHS Learning Network – a collection of mental health professionals from Australia and New Zealand.

David White Jami-Lee Ross features in Out of My Mind, episode four.

The group said Out of My Mind and other winners at this year’s awards had successfully decreased the stigma of mental illness and also inspired those working in mental health.

The awards were set up to celebrate innovation and best practice in mental health services.

* Listen to Out of My Mind at www.stuff.co.nz/outofmymind. You can also listen and subscribe using Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or by using this RSS feed.

