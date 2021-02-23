Comedian, drag queen, musician, actor 'come home' to Covid-free sanctuary

Stand-up comic Camille Solari has moved from LA to Amberley in North Canterbury, and meets other Kiwis coming home in a new TV show, starting this Sunday.

Stand-up comedian Camille Solari has yet to decide whether her move from the lights of Los Angeles to the paddocks of North Canterbury was her best idea ever.

The larger-than-life American is not likely to blend into the background at the local farmers market, but she is embracing her new Kiwi life – and so far still has her sense of humour intact.

She and her partner Hamish Dean, originally from Woodend, made the rather rash decision to uplift themselves and their daughters, 3 and 6, from their lockdown life in LA last year.

The pair married in North Canterbury on Valentines Day.

“In LA, if things are closed in the city there is nothing to do, it's hell,” Solari said.

“After two weeks in lockdown, I just said 'this sucks, shall we jump on a plane and go to Granny's?’

“Now we've bought a house in Amberley.”

supplied Camille Solari with celebrity drag artist Felicity Frockaccino.

She is not the only performer to make the move back to New Zealand – celebrity drag artist Felicity Frockaccino, reinvented herself as Otaki's Drag Bingo Queen after returning from Sydney’s drag scene.

Frockaccino, real name Shay Evans, was forced return after eight years overseas to his grandparents’ home on the quiet Kāpiti Coast, after the pandemic affected his livelihood.

The drag queen is one of the stars of the new TV show, Kiwis Coming Home, a project born out of Solari’s own move.

Broadway star Jonno Roberts moved to "the bush” of Matakana, near Auckland, just before lockdown, after deciding it would be a better place to live out the pandemic.

Solari also met up with world-renowned singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls), who has found refuge in Havelock North after initially visiting New Zealand for a short tour in March.

When the country went into lockdown she also decided to stay put, in her safe haven in Hawke’s Bay.

In the show, each artist shares their stories of leaving the big city and falling in love with their new-found life in small towns around New Zealand.

Solari has also brought North Canterbury to the masses through Charlie, her children's TV show on Amazon Prime Video, after moving production to New Zealand for its sixth season.

“We shot episode one of Charlie in Amberley, including involving Amberley School kids talking about their experiences of Covid, mostly things like ‘my brother had the iPad too long’.”

While many performers are struggling to find an audience overseas, people are champing at the bit to be entertained in Aotearoa.

Fellow comedian and American Tina Dee has been living in North Canterbury for years, and is the brains behind Can Do Comedy’s Date Nights.

The event started out as a one-off stand-up show for Valentines Day last year, but turned into a regular thing.

“Because it was so popular we had a mid-winter Christmas, then Halloween...to be honest a lot of it does come from me wanting to do something on those holidays, and it's something different to do on a date.”

Things had been really busy with stand-up for the past year, she said, and she and Solari were now bringing the laughs out of Christchurch and into the suburbs, starting with a show at Five Stags in Rangiora on March 11.

“People don’t want to drive back into the city after they get home, so we are bringing the comedy to them.”

Solari is a regular performer and writer on Comedy Central, and got her break as a comedian on the infamous Arsenio Hall Television series.

She has hosted, written and produced dozens of TV shows and feature films for companies including Universal Studios, Netflix, Amazon Prime and The Weinstein Company.

Tune in to Three this Sunday, February 28, at 9am to watch Kiwis Coming Home, or to check out upcoming comedy events, visit Can Do Comedy.