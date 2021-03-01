Twenty binge-watchable reasons why this week won't be as bad as you think

Seven shows to help get you through the next week.

Blown Away (Netflix)

Hosted by former Big Brother USA contestant and science YouTuber Nick Uhas, this Canadian reality series is now in its second season. It pits glass artists from around the world against one another in a series of challenges as they try to win “Best in Glass” and a series of prizes including a residency at upstate New York’s Corning Museum of Glass. The judges include Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk.

“There's nothing like a reality competition show in which the contestants are genuine grown-ups who have extraordinary skills,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald’s Brad Newsome.

The Good Lord Bird (Neon/Sky Go)

A seven-part, late-1850s-set drama based on James McBride’s critically acclaimed 2013 novel of the same name, this boasts a similar swagger and sensibility to Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, mixes genre storytelling and modern mores in the same way as Get Out or Us and has a relaxed approach to violence and colourful language that echoes fellow 19th century tales like Deadwood and Hell on Wheels.

Looking like a cross between latter-day Nick Nolte and Anthony Hopkins in Legends of the Fall and channelling the same fury as Samuel L Jackson at his best, Good Lord’s main drawcard is Ethan Hawke’s performance as abolitionist John Brown. The now 50-year-old former Gen X poster boy spits and dribbles his way through hilarious and endlessly quotable monologues with a voice that sounds like he’s been gargling cocktails of sand and marbles.

Supplied Yellowstone, New Amsterdam and WandaVision are among the great streaming options available to help you get through the next few days.

READ MORE:

* The best comedies to stream right now - and where you can watch them

* Golden Globes: Seven top-nominated movies (and where you can watch them here)

* A Star is born: 20 reasons to check out Disney+'s new, more adult stream

* With the launch of Star, Disney+ might become the only streaming service you need

* The 12 TV shows that got us through 2020



Hill Street Blues (Disney+)

One of the greatest cop shows ever made. From the iconic low-key theme tune to the memorable characters, this 1980s series set the tone and template for many an ensemble drama over the ensuring four decades.

Without it, there would have been on St Elsewhere, no CSI, no NCIS, no ER. Seven seasons and 144 episodes of compelling storytelling.

The Good Fight (Amazon Prime Video)

If you want a satirical and serious look at America’s past four years, then this is the show for you. It might sometimes wear its partisan politics on its sleeve, but it’s not afraid to lambaste both Republicans and Democrats for their hypocrisy and dirty dealings and lament the state of the country’s legislature and judicial systems as a whole.

Each episode offers plenty of laughs, myriad twists and turns and both satisfying and enraging outcomes. Then there’s the incredible ensemble of characters, virtually all of them compelling.

Amazon Prime Video Christine Baranski stars in The Good Fight.

Holey Moley Australia (ThreeNow)

The grand finale might have played out over the weekend, but you can still catch up on all the anarchic action of the most consistently hilarious reality competition in years.

Billed as smallest golf’s biggest night, it aims to reinvent and reinvigorate “crazy putt” for modern day television audiences raised by Ninja Warrior, Wipeout and Cannonball. Yes, in a spin on that traditional golfing adage, Holey Moley’s mantra is “putt for dough and get smashed for show”.

To succeed, they’ll have to defeat their opponents in a series of single-hole challenges. But, as well as getting their ball into the cup, our competitors also have to risk life and limb to reach the business end of each hole themselves. That may mean dodging windmill blades, grabbing a pole while careering down a zipline, or negotiating a rotating rotisserie.

It’s A Sin (TVNZ OnDemand)

Russell T. Davies follows up 2019’s impressive Years and Years with this five-part drama which follows a group of friends, mostly in their late teens and early 20s, who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by HIV/AIDS over the ensuing decade. The cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Keeley Hawes and Olly Alexander, who ironically is better known as the lead singer of the band Years and Years.

“It's A Sin is powerful, political, and highly emotional television from one of Britain's most talented television writers... You will laugh, you will cry, you will want to spend just one more night on the dance floor.” wrote The Daily Mirror’s Lewis Knight.

Amazon Prime Video Welcome to your new lockdown cooking inspiration: James May.

James May: Oh Cook (Amazon Prime Video)

As with Julia Child’s The French Chef, much of the joy of this seven-part cookery show is in seeing how much wine the former Top Gear and Grand Tour host can quaff and the tension as to whether a dish will succeed or not.

Each episode covers a specific cuisine theme, from pub classics to Indian, cakes, roasts and, in the opening two episodes, pasta and rice and noodles.

“This will be a journey of fusion and confusion,” May says before whipping up/struggling with a tasty looking Thai chicken soup, breakfast sticky rice, a salmon main and a scary sounding dish he’s coined Spam-en in the debut instalment. Perfect lockdown fare for those seeking culinary inspiration.

Long Way Up (Apple TV+)

Having motorcycled round the globe from London to New York and down from John o’ Groats to Cape Town, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are now taking on a potentially even tougher challenge. A three month, 13,000km trip featuring 13 countries and 16 border crossings as they make their way from Argentina’s Ushuaia to Los Angeles.

To add exponentially to the degree of difficulty, not only are the pair now much older (Boorman having also suffered two significant bike accidents in recent years), but they are desperate to complete their mission on electric motorbikes. Problem is, such vehicles are only at the prototype stage, not nearly capable of completing their target of 180 miles a day without charging at least twice. With so much interesting territory to cover, green technology to test and celebrity anecdotes to both retell and create, this is an engaging, entertaining and enlightening trip well worth tagging along for.

Apple TV Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman returned with more motorcycling adventures in Long Way Up.

New Amsterdam (Netflix/Neon/Sky Go)

There’s a reason this show, which first debuted on SoHo and Neon in 2018, has been Netflix New Zealand’s most watched show during the past week. A whole group of new viewers have only just discovered what a great medical drama this is.

It follows the adventures of Dr. Max Goodwin (The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold), the brilliant, charming medical director at America's oldest public hospital. He’s set on tearing down the bureaucracy to provide exceptional care by any means necessary, but it won’t be an easy task – especially when he has a health battle of his own to conquer.

“It is as baldly manipulative and corny as heck... and even a little ridiculous. But the actors sell it, and the fact that the action can seem so unlikely, oddly just makes it more compelling,” wrote the Los Angeles Times’ Robert Lloyd.

Men in Kilts (Neon)

Eight-episode, half-hour series which sees Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish hit the road for a travelogue series that aims to explore and celebrate Scottish history and culture. Topics covered include food and drink, sport, song and dance, witchcraft and superstition, clans and tartans and the famous battle of Culloden.

”You can tell that the two men are genuinely good friends, and even though some of the situations they find themselves in are clearly scripted or partly scripted, for the most part the banter feels natural and the show succeeds on the charm of its two leads,” wrote Forbes magazine’s Erik Kain.

AMAZON Anne Hathaway was one of the many stars featuring in the first season of Modern Love.

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Inspired by The New York Times' weekly column and celebrity-filled podcast of the same name, Modern Love explores "love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love".

An anthology series, a la The Twilight Zone or Black Mirror, each half-hour tale feels lovingly crafted and designed to run you through the gamut of human emotions.

With its starry casting (including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey and Julia Garner), spellbinding meet-cutes, witty writing, big ideas and flawed characters, Modern Love is a series (and love letter to the Big Apple) that Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle) would be proud of. A second season featuring our own Anna Paquin is expected later this year.

My Name is Earl (Disney+)

One of the most under-rated and consistently funny American sitcoms of the noughties. Jason Lee starred as the eponymous “loser” whose life is significantly altered when he wins $100,000 in a lottery and then sets out to right the wrongs his committed in the past. Four seasons and 96 episodes of knockabout hilarity.

“Like its hero, Jason Lee's Earl, it is askew, funny, scruffy, and unexpectedly touching,” wrote The Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.

Supplied Jason Lee played the eponymous lottery winner in My Name is Earl.

My So Called Life (Disney+)

Before Homeland, before Temple Grandin, before even Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, Claire Danes delivered a standout turn in this short-lived series. She plays Angela Chase, a 15-year-old girl attempting to navigate a path through the perils of high school, friends, guys and parents.

“[Angela] Chase became the voice of a generation filled with angst and uncertainty, and the show's influence is one still felt today,” wrote The Daily Telegraph's Chris Taylor.

Parks and Recreation (Netflix)

First screening in 2009, this magnificent US sitcom follows the absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as the pursue a variety of projects to make their city a better place. Running for more than 120 episodes over seven seasons, the show’s terrific ensemble included Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and Aubrey Plaza.

“Parks and Recreation is a rare gem--a TV comedy that's sweet, good-hearted and even inspirational, but also completely hilarious,” wrote the St Louis Post Dispatch’s Gail Pennington

Supplied The Resident is medical soap of the highest grade.

The Resident (TVNZ OnDemand)

It’s no St Elsewhere or ER. However, there’s something strangely addictive about this Georgia-set series, now in its fourth season. It’s medical soap of the highest grade, so far avoiding the surreal nuttiness of Grey’s Anatomy, featuring black-and-white (and from a range of ethnicities and backgrounds) characters who you’re either supposed to think are saintly – or the devil incarnate.

There’s the smug maverick Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), crusading nurse Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), earnest serial dater Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), the strong-willed Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson), the out-for-himself old stager Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and the brilliant, but conceited AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). All have their roles to play, never straying too far from what’s expected from them, but their combination and interplay is what brings the sometimes preposterous scenarios and derisible dialogue to life.

Taskmaster (TVNZ OnDemand)

If you haven’t indulged already, then TV’s craziest and most consistently funny panel show is well worth checking out

Currently in its 10th season, Taskmaster has recently successfully survived a transition from the UK's Dave channel to Channel 4 with all its anarchic hilarity, madness and hosts intact (oh how we wish the same could be said of The Great British Bake Off).

If anything, the current edition is even more outrageous than usual, as a new quintet flail and fail to master some particularly fiendish challenges set by the absurdly tall and magnificently acerbic Greg Davies and his assistant-cum-minion Alex Horne. However, if its the best of the best you’re after, its hard to go past season two’s line-up of Doc Brown, Joe Wilkinson, Jon Richardson, Katherine Ryan and Richard Osman.

Supplied Tiger offers a fascinating look at the rise and fall of a golfing prodigy.

Tiger (Neon)

Back in the news for the past week for all the wrong reasons, Tiger Woods recent misfortune just makes this excellent two-part documentary even more essential viewing.

Over the course of three hours, you’ll learn a lot about Woods’ upbringing, the role of his father Earl in grooming his son for stardom, his inexorable rise to the undisputed status as the world’s No.1 golfer and one of the richest sportsman, and how he became a husband and father-of-two, all while juggling a “complicated” double life involving regular trips to Las Vegas and multiple women.

For golf fans, there’s plenty of stunning footage of one of the greatest handlers of drivers, irons and putters, while for fans of revelatory documentaries, there’s plenty to chew on, especially if you haven’t read the 2018 Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian biography it is based on.

WandaVision (Disney+)

While perhaps never in your craziest dreams would you have thought the first big budget Disney+-backed Marvel show would be about two of the minor MCU characters and essentially be a homage to famous American TV sitcoms past, this is wild, wacky and weirdly compelling viewing.

Initially disconcerting – you feel like you’ve inadvertently found yourself on SkyTV’s Jones! Channel – once you embrace the broad genre cliches and tropes (a laugh track, pratfalls, Dad jokes and dialogue that drips with syrupy schmaltz) and get used to black-and-white aesthetics, you’ll find yourself falling hook, line and sinker for this The Truman Show-meets-Pleasantville conceit.

A highly addictive slice of engrossing escapism that’s also a wonderful celebration of television itself. And, there’s never been a better time to join in the fun – the finale is set to air here on Friday night.

Supplied Now in its third series, Wellington Paranormal delivers Kiwis a deadpan comedy to rival Australia's The Games or Frontline and provides a spot-on police-procedural piss-take.

Wellington Paranormal (TVNZ OnDemand)

With all due respect to Police Ten7, Highway Cops, even Dog Squad: Puppy School, this is New Zealand's most entertaining law enforcement series.

A spin-off of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's big-screen 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, now in its third series, Wellington Paranormal delivers Kiwis a deadpan comedy to rival Australia's The Games or Frontline, provides a spot-on police-procedural piss-take and, as co-creator Waititi first described it, it’s “[The X-Files’] Mulder and Scully, but in a country where nothing happens”.

And if you want more Clement/Waititi-inspired antics, then Neon has both seasons of the US version of What We Do in the Shadows.

Yellowstone (Neon/Sky Go)

Kevin Costner headlines this sprawling US drama, which first began screening in 2018. It focuses on the Montana-based Dutton family, owners of one of the biggest ranches in North America, and the friends and foes who threaten their livelihood.

While older viewers may draw parallels to the Ewing family’s travails in Dallas, showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s (Hell or High Water) chronicle of the Duttons boasts a lot more depth, nuance and gravitas – and seems unlikely to have resort to narrative trickery to get itself out of a hole.