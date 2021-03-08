Six Angry Women: TVNZ's fascinating doco investigates one of our great mysteries

REVIEW: It happened in the same 12 months as New Zealand’s Schnapps Election, Poi-E topping the charts and our Olympians winning a record eight golds in Los Angeles.

A case that made front page headlines, caused plenty of debate around the country and arguably led to significant law reform the following year.

An abduction and assault on a high-profile Kiwi that still remains unsolved today.

And yet, for many of us, especially those under a certain age, the event at the centre of Six Angry Women (which debuts on TVNZ1 at 8.30pm, tonight, Monday, March 8 before becoming available on TVNZ OnDemand) will be a slice our history we’ve never heard about before.

Supplied The abduction hit the headlines in early 1984, but the culprits have never been caught.

On February 1, 1984, renowned playwright, Christchurch’s Court Theatre co-founder and Auckland University drama lecturer Mervyn Thompson thought he was going to meet “Melanie” for an evening rendezvous by the Zoo turnoff at Western Springs. Instead, he was overwhelmed by six women, who abducted him, tied him to a tree and pulled down his pants.

It was only when he was set free and returned to his car that he claims he had any idea what the incident was about. The word “rapist” had been liberally sprayed all across his vehicle.

Police interviewed a series of possible suspects, but were never able to gain enough evidence to convict anyone. Having managed to keep his name out of the media, police advised Thompson to keep a low profile, but, instead, he decided to speak out via a three-page article in the Listener, describing his ordeal as akin to being raped himself. Calls to boycott productions of his plays became louder and he was given police protection for 18 months.

Supplied Six Angry Women creator Megan Jones’ mother Paula was a drama student on Mervyn Thompson’s Auckland University course just months before the incident.

Journalist and film-maker Megan Jones, who was a cadet reporter at the Auckland Star at the time of the incident, says early on in this fascinating and thought-provoking documentary that she was initially inspired by her mother Paula, who was drama student on Thompson’s course the year before. That link helped open doors to a variety of women, who describe the period as a time when sexual violence was rife, the laws did very little to protect victims (often making them feel the shame and blame) and more radical feminist groups were finding both their voice – and backing it up with actions.

Six Angry Women does a terrific job of bringing the volatile atmosphere of that era to life via archival footage, stills, interviews with those who were there and the sparing use of dramatic reconstructions.

Likewise, Jones not only skilfully keeps you guessing as to who the vigilantes might be (thanks largely to their many of the interviewees’ sometimes evasive and obfuscating answers), but also has you constantly shifting sympathies between Thompson (who died of cancer in 1992) and his accusers.

Jones readily admits her frustration that others she approached either refused to talk to her, or changed their minds after agreeing to do so, but she’s still managed to gather an impressive cadre of key players and characters. There’s playwright Renee, who became a target of police interest after the abduction was eerily similar to her Setting the Table, performed at the university just months earlier. Investigating Detective Brears​ Basham, who openly admits to being exasperated by many aspects of the case: “How the hell do you know who is telling the truth?” he says at one point. And Mervyn Thompson’s brother Andy, who offers up that his brother was a “philanderer of the highest rank”.

Martin Hunter/Stuff New Zealand Playwright Renee was even considered a suspect in the Thompson case because the event was eerily similar to her Setting the Table, performed at Auckland University just months before.

Plenty of others provide vital insight – and there is more than one bombshell to be dropped – but whether it was ultimately seasoned activists, dramas students, women at the end of their tether, “lesbian separatists”or “a Māori lesbian sports team”, their actions sparked debate and changes arguably on a par with the #Me Too movement.

In 1985, the new government introduced longer jail terms for rapists, broadened the definition of sexual violation and made finally made rape within marriage a crime.

Six Angry Women might not have all the answers, but certainly raises more than a few questions about how far we’ve actually come, as well as shedding light on one of the great mysteries of our past.