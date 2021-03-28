Women He's Undressed: A stunning portrait of an exasperating, glorious existence

REVIEW: Australian Orry-Kelly might not exactly be household name around our neck of the woods.

And, even back in his native New South Wales, while Kelly was making waves among the richest and most fabulous that Hollywood had to offer on his way to winning his three Oscars, Kelly wasn't a well-known figure at all.

But, if you happen to have an interest in the rich and incredible history of putting frocks and suits on people who earn their living in front of a camera, then Kelly's name is still a legend writ large.

Kelly moved to America in his 20s to pursue a career in acting. He took rooms in New York, found an occasional boyfriend, who would later become known as Cary Grant, and then moved to costume designing in Los Angeles. Kelly tailored his way up the echelons of Hollywood, pausing only to be drummed out of the airforce for “alcohol problems”, until he was, at a fairly young age, charged with designing gowns and such for Bette Davis, Katharine Hepburn, Ava Gardner and many, many more. His film credits number in the hundreds, with 42nd Street, Some Like It Hot, The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca and Oklahoma! all on Orry's CV.

Supplied Some Like It Hot was one of the many classic Hollywood movies Australian Orry-Kelly worked on the costumes for, as detailed in the documentary Women He’s Undressed.

Supplied Orry-Kelly discusses a design with American actress Kay Francis.

It's a memorable life, and Australian Gillian Armstrong (Oscar and Lucinda) was the perfect film-maker to bring Kelly's ramshackle, exasperating and glorious existence to the screen.

Women He's Undressed is a raucous, affectionate, hilarious, gossipy and engrossing portrait of the most famous Australian you've never heard of. It's a feature length documentary, with contributions from Jane Fonda, Angela Lansbury and Leonard Maltin. And it's available, completely free, on TVNZ's OnDemand channel Pulse, along with dozens of other quite bloody excellent docos from Australia, Aotearoa and the rest of the world. Get amongst.

Fallout is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand's Pulse channel.

And while you're there, with an apparent interest in all things 'stralian and filmy-historical, check out Fallout – also on the Pulse channel – on the writer Nevil Shute, how he came to write his post-nuclear war epic On The Beach – one of his defining masterpieces, along with A Town Like Alice and Beyond The Black Stump – and what happened when the novel was adapted into a Hollywood film, shot in and around Melbourne.

Shute is one of the 20th century's most influential and resonant writers. The film of On The Beach took Australia's landscape and beaches to a global audience for the first time, while the book marks the very beginnings of the anti-nuclear weapons movement. It's still a hell of a story.