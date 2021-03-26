The best TV shows and movies to stream on Neon right now

Fake Famous

If you have a million followers on social media are you famous? What about 100,000? How many do you need before you can monetise it? A new documentary investigates the modern phenomenon known as influencer culture and attempts to subvert it by making three normal millennials Fake Famous. With more and more young people growing up with fame as their primary dream how sustainable is this reality? Is the life of an Instagram influencer and social media model as glamorous as it looks? These and many other questions all get answered in this film that truly lifts the lid on the truth behind the lies we scroll past everyday.

READ MORE:

* Zack Snyder's Justice League: An improvement, yes, but bloated pic is no Marvel

* The Nightingale: The harrowing, sometimes brutal, compelling horror hits Neon

* Louis Theroux makes things weird

* Doco-maker Louis Theroux on anxiety and what still haunts him

* Louis Theroux: When the going gets weird



Supplied Beyonce and Adrien Brody teamed up for Cadillac Records.

Cadillac Records

Capturing the music is more important than nailing the historical nitty gritty in Cadillac Records, but that doesn’t make the birth of rock and roll story any less enjoyable. Leonard Chess understood how good Muddy Waters was early on and, not only did they change music, they paved the way for the cultural revolution that followed. There are no saints in this story, but the actors are pretty heavenly.

Mos Def brings kinetic energy and wily charm to Chuck Berry (even on his way to prison) and the filmmakers wisely allow Beyonce as much screen time as she wants in her portrayal of Etta James. Adrien Brody is fine as Chess, but Jeffery Wright, like you’ve never seen him before, anchors the whole story as the cool, calculated, illiterate genius Muddy Waters.

Supplied The Nomads follows the fortunes of a Philadelphia high school rugby team.

The Nomads

It’s cheesy in that “made for TV” way, but for Kiwis there will be a strange fascination watching Americans learning to play rugby in The Nomads. At Philadelphia’s Whitman High where there are no spaces on the popular football team, a rag-tag group form the school’s first-ever rugby team. Based on a true story, this is an underdog sports drama about underprivileged kids finding mana by playing a game normally (in America) reserved for wealthy, elite athletes. I spent much of the movie dreading the inevitable cultural appropriation of the All Blacks haka in the movie’s finale (it gets telegraphed early on), but when it arrived it wasn’t nearly as bad as I feared, and I barely cringed at all.

PRIME This 2020 Kiwi documentary explores the history of the New Zealand corner shop.

The Changing Face of the New Zealand Dairy

This documentary takes a look at our iconic, seven-day-a-week shops and the people who keep them running. Like Suresh Juram, whose family have navigated Aotearoa’s changing habits and opening hours at their Ponsonby shop for more than 100 years. He and dozens like him are still operating, despite the domination of chain supermarkets, gentrification and the rise of online shopping, but their future is by no means safe – or certain. This is a rich look at the history of our beloved corner stores, the integral part they played in all our childhoods and leaves you with an abiding respect for their owners and operators.

PRIME Documentarian Louis Theroux reflects on his earlier work and revisits some of his subjects in Life On The Edge.

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge

A cynical view might be that he’s recycling old material because he’s out of ideas and there’s a pandemic on, but, even if that’s true, Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge is still pretty good. Drawing three themes from 25 years of footage, he examines law and disorder, the dark side of pleasure and people's ability to believe the unbelievable. Reconnecting with past subjects is as easy as falling off a bike for the good-natured conversationalist and Theroux remains thoughtful and as impartial as possible, whether he’s talking to porn stars, junkies, or the religiously devout. His soothing, insatiable curiosity is always welcome and, although there’s not much new here, it’s a satisfying stroll through a back catalogue of controversial characters.