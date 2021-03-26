The best shows and movies on Disney+ right now

THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS

The Mighty Ducks reboot absolutely nobody asked for picks up nearly three decades after the first film, with Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay. The Mighty Ducks have now become a powerhouse youth ice hockey team, but when Evan Morrow is cut, he and his mother (Gilmore Girls’ and Parenthood’’s Lauren Graham) team up with Coach Bombay to start a new team of misfits. Sound familiar? The original trilogy of Mighty Ducks films were critical bombs that nonetheless spawned a massive franchise and became a cult classic. Will this original Disney+ series achieve the same questionable heights? Only time will tell.

Disney Emilio Estevez returns as Coach Gordon Bombay for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Supplied Gnomeo and Juliet features the music of Elton John.

GNOMEO & JULIET

Before there was Rocketman there was Gnomeo & Juliet, a charming 3D animated movie about a pair of garden gnomes pursuing happiness across the fence of two warring neighbours.

With celebrity voices aplenty – everyone from James McAvoy and Emily Blunt to Hulk Hogan and Dolly Parton via Michael Caine and Maggie Smith – and lots of breezy humour by way of its source material, this is a sweet little bit of charming entertainment.

Supplied Despite appearances, Happy Endings has more in common with Arrested Development or Scrubs than Friends.

HAPPY ENDINGS

This sitcom’s cancelling in 2013 was dubbed one of the worst TV decisions of the year by US pop culture bible Vulture.

Admittedly, Happy Endings improved over the course of its three seasons. It’s a comedy about six friends living in a major US city (Chicago, here), but don’t let any surface resemblance to other, more famous, sitcoms fool you; this one has much more in common, particularly in the two latter seasons, with the likes of Scrubs or Arrested Development, than it does with Friends.

If you loved WandaVision, you’ll enjoy this behind-the-scenes glimpse into its creation.

ASSEMBLED: THE MAKING OF WANDAVISION

This in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at Disney’s first original MCU series is advertorial, for sure, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that it’s also super interesting.

The documentary focuses on what went into making a show that covers several different generations of sitcoms and a number of genres, from costuming to music to set design, while actors, writers, directors and producers talk through the experience of creating and shooting the WandaVision world.

Definitely watch the series first; if you have, you’ll enjoy this glimpse into its creation.

Supplied The only thing that's blatantly aged about Honey, I Shrunk the Kids are the costumes.

CLASSIC WATCH: HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS (1989)

I mean, it does exactly what it says on the tin: A scientist (the always wonderful Rick Moranis in a role nobody else could have played) invents a shrinking machine, inadvertently shrinks both his two kids and the two who live next door down to microscopic size, then unknowingly puts them out with the rubbish, leaving the youngsters to undertake an epic journey across their own backyard in order to get home.

When it came out, this film was applauded for its special effects, which aren't as ropey as you might expect of something that came out more than 30 years ago; the giant, animatronic insects are particularly impressive.

In fact, the only thing that's blatantly aged about Honey, I Shrunk the Kids are the costumes. The jokes are still hilarious, the surprisingly simple adventure still exciting, and the peril still frightening. There's definite nostalgia value for grown-ups, and loads of entertainment for all ages.