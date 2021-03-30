TVNZ's Creamerie, Netflix's Serpent, Amazon's Them amongst April's must see TV

Eight great-looking shows to check out in April.

A year ago we were all locked down. Fast-forward 12 months and don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to spend a lot of time at home again, given the plethora of viewing options coming to a screen near you this April.

Amongst the free-to-air goodies on offer are new series of 7 Days, New Zealand Today (both debuting on Three on April 8), Taskmaster UK (April 11, Duke), Grand Designs UK (April 8, TVNZ1) and British police procedural Line of Duty (April 4, TVNZ1), the return of late-90s reality competition Popstars to TVNZ2 (April 12) and more mini-golf madness on Holey Moley US (April 8, Three).

Neon’s selections include the much anticipated return of The Handmaid’s Tale (April 29), the final episodes of Supergirl (April 1) and Younger (April 17) and a second season of Martin Freeman comedy Breeders (April 21). That also screens a few days earlier (April 15) on Sky TV’s channel SoHo, which will also be home to another round of Kevin Bacon crime drama City on the Hill (April 22) and the self-explanatory A Black Lady Sketch Show (April 29).

Elsewhere, Netflix’s offerings include Jamie Foxx sitcom Dad Stop Embarassing Me! (April 14) and Spanish crime thriller The Innocent (April 30), while Disney+ boasts John Stamos’ basketball dramedy Big Shot (April 16) and the James Cameron-produced nature series Secrets of the Whales (April 22).

However, after looking through the line-ups, Stuff has come up with a list of the dozen titles we’re most excited to see.

Supplied Stuff Entertainment. Supplied image for April Must See TV.

TVNZ JJ Fong, Ally Xue and Perlina Lau star in Creamerie.

Creamerie (April 19, TVNZ OnDemand)

This high-concept, six-part Kiwi post-apocalyptic black comedy is set in a future where a virus has wiped out the world’s male population. However, the looming prospect of humanity being extinct within two lifetimes is put in doubt when three organic dairy farmers from the rural New Zealand community of Hiro Valley run into a “wild woman” with a luxurious beard.

Directed by Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud), the impressive cast includes Ally Xue, JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Jay Ryan and Tandi Wright. Will also screen weekly on TVNZ2 from the same date.

Netflix David Attenborough is back with another new Netflix series – Life in Colour.

Life in Colour (April 22, Netflix)

David Attenborough’s latest three-part nature series showcases the ways in which animals use colour in order to survive in the wild.

Using revolutionary camera technology, developed especially for the programme, that includes parts of the spectrum not usually visible to the human eye.

Supplied Laura Donnelly plays Amalia True in The Nevers.

The Nevers (April 12, Neon)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D showrunner Joss Whedon’s latest six-part sci-fi series focuses on a gang of Victorian-era women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might just change the world.

Olivia Williams, James Norton, Laura Donnelly, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ben Chaplin and Nick Frost are among the eclectic cast.

Supplied Kate Winslet returns to TV in Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown (April 19, Neon)

Kate Winslet stars in this seven-part drama about a private detective in a small Pennsylvania town who attempts to investigate and solve a local murder, while trying to keep her own life from falling apart.

The series also stars Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, Jean Smart and Evan Peters.

Apple TV The Mosquito Coast follows the fortunes of an American family who relocate to the wilds of Honduras.

The Mosquito Coast (April 30, Apple TV+)

Justin Theroux headlines this latest adaptation of his uncle Paul’s 1981 novel about a man who, increasingly frustrated with the state of America, decides to relocate his family to the wilds of Honduras.

Created by New Zealand-based writer Neil Cross, this seven-part series is directed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt.

TVNZ Bill Bailey is the host of trans-Tasman comedy panel show Patriot Brains.

Patriot Brains (April 7, TVNZ2)

When not touring the country with his latest stand-up show, British comedian Bill Bailey has been filming this panel show that aims to determine whether Kiwi or Australian comedians know more about their own country.

Among those putting their reputations on the line are Mel Bracewell, Laura Daniel, Pax Assadi, Josh Thomson, Rhys Darby, Ben Hurley, Hayley Sproull, Mel Buttle, Tom Ballard and Rhys Nicolson.

Rialto Dutch actor Carice Van Houten headlines Red Light.

Red Light (April 20, Rialto)

Game of Thrones’ Carice Van Houten stars in this 10-part Dutch-Belgian thriller about a brothel madam, an opera singer and a detective who solves brutal crimes, who all get caught up in the worlds of human trafficking and prostitution when one of their partners’ disappears.

The show has already picked up awards at the Netherlands Film Festival and Europe’s prestigious CannesSeries.

Netflix Tahar Rahim is The Serpent.

The Serpent (April 2, Netflix)

Victoria’s Jenna Coleman and The Mauritanian’s Tahar Rahim team up for this eight-part BBC/Netflix co-production inspired by the crime spree of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered a number of young tourists in the mid-1970s.

“There's a fine line between inscrutable and dull, and Rahim stays mostly on the right side. Coleman, plotting and pouting at his side, relishes the femme fatale gig compared to her usual more wholesome parts,” wrote The Independent’s Ed Cumming.

Netflix Shadow & Bone is one of the most hotly anticipated fantasy series of the year.

Shadow & Bone (April 23, Netflix)

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series of fantasy books, this eight-part series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Newcomer Jesse Mei Lei (who will next be seen alongside our own Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night in Soho later this year) and Ben Barnes star.

Amazon Prime Video The 1950s-set Them made it debut at the recent SXSW Film Festival.

Them (April 9, Amazon Prime Video)

Fresh from its debut at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this month, this proposed horror anthology’s first season, subtitled Covenant, centres on a black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood in 1953.

It isn’t long before their home becomes ground zero for malevolent forces, both from next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Netflix This is a Robbery investigates a 30-year-old art heist that has never been solved.

This is a Robbery (April 7, Netflix)

This four-part docu-series chronicles one of the world’s biggest art thefts. In the early hours of March 18, 1990, 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Guards admitted two men posing as police officers, who then overwhelmed them and spent the next hour looting. More than 30 years later, the crime remains unsolved.

Supplied Eds Eramīha teams up with Cian Elyse White for Kiwi action-thriller Vegas.

Vegas (TBC, TVNZ2)

Filmed recently in Rotorua – and based on Raymond Berard’s 2015 novel Inside the Black Horse – this Kiwi action-thriller focuses on the chain of events that occur in the small, fictional tourist town of Wairoto after a drug deal goes horribly wrong. On the same night the local tavern plays host to a million-dollar methamphetamine trade between two crews, someone decides to rob the place.

Katie Wolfe, Xavier Horan and Rena Owen join Cian Elyse White and Eds Eramīha for the six-part series.