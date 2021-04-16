Three's New Zealand Today, Neon's The Nevers among shows to watch this weekend

With a long weekend ahead, make some time to check out these shows.

LINE OF DUTY (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Newbies to this much-loved British police procedural (now in its sixth season) may find it takes a little while to learn the lingo, but persevere, and you’ll find cracking drama amongst the seemingly scrupulous attention to detail.

These are stories where often the crime comes secondary to the law enforcers’ conduct or potential corruption and where you’ll find your impressions of guilt and innocence change many times over the course of a series.

Even before the end of episode one, there’s enough doubt, suspicion and potential bias laid before the audience to leave you hopelessly addicted and hanging out for the next installment to drop.

THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS (DISNEY+)

This offers more proof, if it was ever needed, that Lauren Graham is America’s greatest TV mom.

The former Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star steals the show in this small-screen reboot of the beloved 1990s film franchise.

Hewing close to the spirit and vibe of the video store rental favourites that were the original tales, the 10-part Game Changers very much focuses on a group of scrappy underdogs who attempt to usurp their more fancied rivals, while having plenty of larks along the way.

Original screenwriter Steve Brill returns as showrunner, joined by 13 Going on 30 scribes Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, and the trio have crafted a worthy update, filled with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, memorable characters and timely modern-day “messages” about placing enjoyment ahead of achievement.

THE NEVERS (NEON)

A kind of X-Men-meets-Carnival-Row, this series follows the fortunes of a group of Victorian women with “extraordinary abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world”.

It’s 1899 and London is on edge. A highly dangerous serial killer is on the loose, a woman who is not only considered unstable, but who is reportedly one of the “touched”. That’s the name given to those with special powers – like the ability to control fire.

For all its fantastical conceits and sometimes challenging world-building, The Nevers’ real strength is in its cast. As well as The Fall’s Laura Donnelly, Death and Nightingales’ Ann Skelly, Poldark’s Pip Torrens and the always impressive Olivia Williams, the terrific ensemble also includes Ben Chaplin, James Norton, Tom Riley, Nick Frost and Eleanor Tomlinson. It’s they who help sell the wilder elements, whether it be a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-esque vehicle or linguistical arguments about “radical stances on avian nonclementure”.

NEW AMSTERDAM (NEON)

With the last series of this hit US medical drama (whose first season’s arrival on Netflix has just earned it a whole new army of Kiwi admirers) truncated by Covid-19 swamping the real life hospitals of New York, events pick up with the worst seemingly over and vaccines now being administered to the hospital’s frontline workers.

But unlike The Resident’s recent one-and-done approach, the effects of the virus still very much linger and look likely to do so throughout upcoming episodes.

Likewise, there are no fevered flights of fancy here (well maybe just a little one, but it doesn’t involve characters long-since disappeared from the show), instead just heartfelt discussions and sobering assessments of what we’ve lost and the difficulties ahead.

NEW ZEALAND TODAY (THREE NOW)

As with the original – now cult – 2018 series, this sees Guy Williams is taking his volunteer journalist shtick and cut-price crew on a 10-episode journey to the places of Aotearoa that “nobody else wants to go to”.

While New Zealand Today certainly isn’t for the easily offended, at its best, it is one of our funniest and most authentic homegrown comedies. Sharper than TVNZ’s post-news offering (Hilary Barry aside), this is the “project” Three should really be sinking more money into.

TOTAL CONTROL (ACORN TV)

Expertly put together by director Rachel Perkins (Bran Nue Dae, Mystery Road) and a raft of writing talents whose CVs include everything from Rake to The Doctor Blake Mysteries, this Australian drama offers a scathing examination of Aussie politics, a clarion call for social justice and a magnificent showcase for the songwriting and singing skills of Missy Higgins (whose powerful lyrics echo the action) and the acting talent of the quite brilliant Deborah Mailman.

Her character is a compelling, complex and charismatic presence, a woman passionate about representing her community, but still traumatised by the event that made her public property.

THE WEDDING COACH (NETFLIX)

Self-styled wedding fairy godmother (and comedian) Jamie Lee helps six different couples get ready for their big day in this new reality series. A former bride herself, she shares her own practical, and sometimes enjoyably irreverent tips on planning a wedding, with the help of fellow comics Mamrie Hart, Matteo Lane and Punkie Johnson.

"Strangely addictive and deeply nice," wrote The Guardian’s Joel Golby.

WHO KILLED SARA? (NETFLIX)

Ten-part Mexican crime drama about a man hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister's murder. However, he manages to unearth much more than just the crime's real culprit.

“A compelling, revenge-thirsty murder mystery," wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart, while Decider's Joel Keller thought that “its overall vibe is energetic enough, with good performances, to keep viewers' attention”.